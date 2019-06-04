Archer Ecosystem Adds BITA Risk Platform From corfinancial

BERWYN, Pa., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- corfinancial, a leading provider of specialist software and services to the Financial Services sector, has been chosen by technology and services innovator Archer to provide Archer’s investment management clients with advanced portfolio and model construction through the integration of corfinancial’s BITA Risk suite of products.



/EIN News/ -- In recent months, Archer has integrated the BITA Wealth solution in the services offered to new and existing Archer clients, seamlessly weaving Model Overlay Management, Portfolio Risk, Style and Factor Analysis together with its existing middle office technology solution. The BITA Risk suite adds the functionality wealth managers require to assess investors’ attitudes and needs related to risk, match that to the firm’s investment offerings, model the proposed portfolio, issue the proposal, and monitor against that proposal.

“Broadening the suite of capabilities available to investment manufacturers through our integrated platform has been an important strategic initiative for us,” said Bryan Dori, Archer CEO, “and the BITA integration is one of the ways we’re helping our clients add significant value in their relationships with investors.”

Daryl Roxburgh, Global Head of BITA Risk, said, “Archer is a key player in the US investment management services industry, with a robust suite of services efficiently executed via its premier cloud-based platform. BITA Wealth compliments Archer’s capabilities and adds a significant set of functions for the CIO, Advisor and Compliance and Governance teams within an organization.”

ABOUT BITA RISK

With client AUM in excess of £165bn, BITA Risk is the leading provider of integrated Private Client suitability profiling, portfolio management, risk and monitoring applications in the HNW and UHNW sectors. Its BITA Wealth product delivers a risk and suitability backbone for your business, whether you are a Wealth Manager, Family Office or Private Bank. It gives managers freedom within a framework to construct and manage portfolios in the context of risk, policy and mandate, so they achieve suitability, whilst delivering control and transparency to management.

In addition to its market-leading suitability assessment, risk profiling, proposal generation and risk monitoring, 4th generation BITA Wealth brings a brand-new user experience and an award-winning innovative portfolio management page with OMS connectivity. Managers can now go straight from what-if modelling and portfolio analytics to execution, delivering first and second lines of compliance defense.

Through partners in the BITA eco-system, our clients can access marketing leading GIPS compliant performance and attribution, Financial Planning tools and Business Process Outsourcing in the UK and the USA.

ABOUT CORFINANCIAL

corfinancial provides software solutions and advisory services to banking and financial services organizations worldwide. The firm has offices in Boston, New York and London. There are four key problem areas corfinancial looks to solve through its primary software and service offerings: salerio a post-trade processing solution that enables asset managers, hedge fund managers and securities/fund services firms to automate the flow of securities and treasury trades from matching through settlement; paragon a comprehensive front-to-back office fixed income portfolio accounting, processing and reporting solution for banks; BITA Risk an integrated, end-to-end private client suitability, portfolio management and monitoring solution with full risk management and portfolio analytics; designed to mirror and systematize the investment process of wealth managers and private banks; costars an investment administration platform for third party administrators, fund supermarkets and wealth management companies.

ABOUT ARCHER

Archer provides technology-enabled services that simplify the investment management process and allow investment management firms to broaden their product offerings enter new markets and scale rapidly and efficiently. Robust, web-accessible technology frees investment professionals from the need to install or maintain software. Selective operations outsourcing services deliver infrastructure-on-demand, controlling cost and providing broad access to operational expertise. Firms are able to choose services that fit their needs, so they can focus on delivering results.

