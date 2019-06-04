Valence Group Inc. Announces Microsoft Gold Partner Status

SEATTLE, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valence Group Inc., a digital transformation solution provider focused on helping enterprise customers worldwide understand and apply next-generation technologies in a smart and innovative way, today announced the company has achieved Gold Partner status within the Microsoft Partner Program. This status recognizes Valence as one of the premier Microsoft partners for delivering digital transformation solutions to enterprise customers across the globe. This comes as Valence continues to expand its offerings across engineering, consulting and creative services – all of which are needed by forward-thinking companies in order to take full advantage of the digital opportunities ahead of them.



/EIN News/ -- “We are incredibly excited to be recognized by Microsoft as one of the premier partners executing on cloud, data, and digital offerings,” said Jim Darrin, President at Valence Group. “At Valence we realize that each company is at a different stage of their digital transformation process. We intend to meet them where they are now and help them advance forward no matter the requirements.”

In addition to this recognition, the company announced it will be attending several industry events this summer. In July the company will attend Microsoft Inspire 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bruce Slywka, Senior Vice President of Sales, will attend to align the company’s go-to-market initiatives with those of Microsoft and other Microsoft partners for the upcoming year.

“We are thrilled that Valence has achieved Gold Partner status,” said Sandra Andrews, Head of Marketing & Experiences for Microsoft Retail Stores. “We value partners that make a strong commitment to Microsoft and are happy to see Valence take this next step.”

The company will also attend Voice Summit 2019 as a bronze sponsor and will be hosting a number of sessions on the opportunity and challenges of voice interfaces in the enterprise. Anders Brown, CEO of Valence Group and Ben Parkison, VP of Presales will be participating on two different panels, and the company will be presenting a technical session titled “Accessing Enterprise Data through Voice: Opportunities and Challenges of Enterprise Voice Skills”.

About Valence Group Inc.

Valence is a digital transformation solution provider focused on helping enterprise customers worldwide understand and apply next-generation technologies in a smart and innovative way to advance their business goals. From cloud enablement to cutting-edge, Valence operates across all stages of the digital transformation journey with integrated creative, consulting, and engineering services. We take pride in our ability to provide new perspectives and build solutions that result in operational efficiencies and improved user experiences. Learn more at http://www.valencelevel.com .

