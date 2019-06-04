BLM Technologies Announces Transformative Changes to Board of Directors

Board Chair Re-elected; New Members Join to Help Guide Company into its Promising Future

Minneapolis, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BLM Technologies, a leading single-source provider of complete technology solutions, today announced that in connection with its commitment to providing fresh leadership to guide growth and success of the company, the company has made significant changes to its Board of Directors. The board has elected BLM Technologies’ CEO as the new Chairman of its Board of directors, and has appointed two new board members, all of whom are leaders dedicated to expanding the company’s success into the future.



Effective immediately, the BLM Technologies board comprises five directors, three of whom are independent. Each brings a unique set of experience and skills and all are successful leaders in their respective fields who will help guide the company as it continues to enhance its wide range of services for the financial services industry while expanding into the healthcare, hospitality, restaurant, retail, and government sectors.

Kevin Flaherty, President and CEO of BLM Technologies, was unanimously elected as the new Chairman of the Board. New board members Bradley Determan, Executive Vice President of HNI Corporation, and Debbie Schwake, Vice President of Marketing at BLM Technologies, join current board members Bill Lundberg, Executive Coach/Consultant, the Bailey Group; and Jim Smiley, Executive Coach/Consultant, The Bailey Group, and Board Chairman, HM Cragg.

"Following an extensive search for board members who share our vision for BLM Technologies, I’m delighted to welcome Brad and Debbie to the board,” said Flaherty. "Given the diverse backgrounds and impressive track records of all of our board members, I’m confident that their leadership will have a meaningful impact on the company’s future direction and growth."

About Kevin Flaherty

Kevin Flaherty has served as president and CEO of BLM Technologies since February 2015, bringing a wealth of executive leadership experience and business acumen gained during his nearly 11 years with Minneapolis-based Best Buy, and served in executive roles at Earthlink and Nokia. At BLM Technologies, Flaherty has demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision, charting a clear path to its escalating success through his oversight of the company and its leadership. Under Flaherty’s direction, BLM Technologies has advanced its inroads into the healthcare, hospitality, restaurant, retail and government sectors. Flaherty attended Bemidji State University and is a lifelong resident of Minnesota.

About Bradley Determan

Brad Determan is an accomplished senior executive and industry visionary with broad experience in the commercial and operations business environments in both the public and private sectors. During his 35-year career, Determan has cemented a reputation of driving significant growth at several companies including Hearth and Home Technologies (a subsidiary of HNI Corporation,) where he served as president for 14 years, and earlier, with Electrolux AB. Determan holds an MBA and a BS in Industrial Engineering from St. Cloud State University, and attended the Harvard Advanced Management Program.

About Debbie Schwake

Debbie Schwake was hired as BLM Technologies’ Vice President of Marketing in 2016, as the company was preparing to extend and transform the BLM brand beyond its legacy of providing solutions for a wide range of industries, while preserving and growing its longstanding service to the financial services industry. Her approach, which encompasses improving upon its core competencies in the financial services field and extending that strategy into new industries including healthcare, hospitality, restaurant, retail, and government, has enabled significant growth in all sectors BLM Technologies serves. Schwake holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Minnesota. She was named one of the Sales Lead Management Association’s 40 Most Inspiring Leaders of 2017.

In addition, two distinguished members have exited BLM Technologies’ Board of Directors: Ron Meinhardt, one of the three founders of BLM Technologies and former BOD chairman, and Gary Beyer, another BLM founder, former board member, and current Vice President of Business Development on the company’s sales team.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ron and Gary--both gentlemen who we consider friends and mentors--for their service not only to the board, but for being an integral part of BLM Technologies for several decades,” said Flaherty. “Their collective knowledge, outstanding customer and partner relationships, and service to the company is incredibly valuable and highly appreciated.”

About BLM Technologies

BLM Technologies, Inc. solves technology and automation challenges by providing end-to-end solutions in imaging, payment and transaction, digital signage, onsite repairs, maintenance repair center service, IT outsourcing, and project management services. By applying 40 years of technical expertise and a consultative, vendor-neutral approach, BLM serves thousands of customers in the U.S. by packaging hardware and services to provide complete, turnkey technology solutions for customers across multiple industries including financial, retail, restaurant, education, healthcare, and government.

A proven single-source provider of technology products and services, BLM Technologies partners with the top manufacturers in the technology industry to offer customers the newest and most innovative technology solutions available. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, BLM Technologies has additional facilities strategically located in Virginia, Missouri, and California to serve IT and repair customers quickly and conveniently.

Learn more at blmtechnology.com and follow us on Twitter @blmtechnology and LinkedIn.

