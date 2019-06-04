Amfeltec Files Application for New Patent: PCB-mounted Batteryless Data Logger with Backup Status Indication

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, Ontario, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amfeltec Corporation announced today its latest submission of a patent application to the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office); the patent will cover the innovative device itself, and its method of batteryless backup status indication.



The batteryless logger is built right into a given PCB (as featured on select Amfeltec products). The logger empowers anyone who needs to troubleshoot: the user simply pushes a button on the faulty board, reads a code, and immediately knows the last operational status of that board.

The problem is that some peripheral boards do not have their status information visually accessible. Oftentimes, the status indicators are absent, since the only external visually accessible place to have them would be on the bracket itself, and there’s not enough space for them there in the first place. If present, the status indicators are typically located somewhere inside the chassis/case, so they are not accessible while the system is operational - the chassis/case can not be opened. Data center technicians have great difficulty trying to diagnose peripheral devices inside a server while it is in operation. The server is not allowed to be operated with an open chassis, so opening it is not an option; it also can’t be turned off – no data will be available while it’s in an “off” state. With the logger, however, a technician simply pushes a button on a board (while the system is off), and reads the code to know the last operational status. The logger will display its codes via LED indicators or a seven-segment/LCD display.

“We realize that the 21st century is all about connecting people with information as quickly as possible,” says Michael Feldman, CTO and President of Amfeltec, “and, when something stops working properly, the troubleshooting process is slow and painful; we see no reason why the user can’t be quickly provided with information at this stage. Some of our boards are already enhanced with this logger, and we will continue to add it to our enterprise-level products.”

This logger is currently featured in some of Amfeltec’s storage expansion products: the Squid™ M.2 SSD Carrier Board product family; and the AngelShark™ Carrier Board, for Mac Pro (Late 2013).

For additional information please visit the product line pages:

http://amfeltec.com/pci-express-gen-3-carrier-board-for-6-m2-or-ngfss-nf1-pcie-ssd-modules

http://amfeltec.com/products/mac-pro-late-2013-cylinder-ssd-upgrade/

About Amfeltec Corporation:

Amfeltec is a Canadian company, incorporated since 2005. It is a leading provider of complex and innovative solutions for the world’s diverse electronics markets. Amfeltec specializes in electronics engineering, with emphasis on high-speed interconnect technologies, a large variety of computer hardware expansion products, telecommunications, and testing & production tools. Most of Amfeltec’s products are covered by one or more United States patents.

