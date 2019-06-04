eXp Realty Launches in New York City

Hires Native New Yorkers to Manage, Grow Brokerage

ORLANDO, Fla., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. today announced its expansion into New York City at the company’s The eXp Shareholder Summit in Orlando. New York City eXp Realty agents will serve the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island.



/EIN News/ -- “New York City is a unique real estate market and we are excited to complete our reach in New York,” said eXp Realty New York Designated Managing Broker Kim Canavan. “I’ve watched eXp Realty’s expansion across the country and, as a native New Yorker, I am especially thrilled to bring this opportunity to New York City real estate professionals. Expanding into the largest real estate market in the country is a key milestone.”

eXp Realty hired local real estate professionals to manage and grow the brokerage:

Canavan has been in New York real estate since 2003, having been a broker/investor in a Long Island market center and a multi-million-dollar producer for the past 16 years.

New York City Designated Managing Broker Matt Parrella has worked in New York real estate since 2001, working with residential, commercial and major developer clients. Parrella will oversee brokerage operations in all boroughs.

Managing Broker James Hynes has been in New York real estate since 2009 and a regular multi-million-dollar producer. Hynes will manage Brooklyn brokerage operations.

For agents, eXp Realty offers a range of technology tools and services as well as education and training to help its agents grow their business. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

The company already has established market share in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces with more than 19,000 agents across North America.

To learn more about becoming an eXp Realty agent, please visit join.exprealty.com.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 19,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.expworldholdings.com.

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Media Relations Contact: Cynthia Nowak Vice president, marketing and communications, eXp Realty 360.419.5285 ext. 116 cynthia.nowak@exprealty.com Investor Relations Contact: Greg Falesnik Managing director, MZ Group – MZ North America 949.385.6449 greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.