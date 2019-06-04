Stop & Shop Donates Over $2 Million to Northeast Schools Through A+ School Rewards Program

Over 3,000 Schools Receive Cash Awards through the Annual Fundraising Program

QUINCY, Mass., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced that it has donated $2.45 million dollars to schools throughout the Northeast as part of its annual A+ School Rewards Program. In all, 3,013 schools in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island received funds from the 2018-2019 program year. The awards ranged from several hundred to more than $18,000 per school.



/EIN News/ -- “We are incredibly proud to support teachers and schools in the communities we serve through the A+ School Rewards Program,” said Whitney Clarke, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer at Stop & Shop. “With the help of our customers, we’re providing much-needed funding for things like new school equipment or extracurricular activities that will enhance the educational experience for thousands of local kids.”

Through the A+ School Rewards Program, Stop & Shop customers support their local schools with every purchase they make, both in-store and through their Peapod delivery or pickup orders. Customers who register their Stop & Shop card can select up to two schools that they want their Stop & Shop purchases to support. The selected schools earned money from qualified purchases during the program period, which ran from September 7, 2018 to March 16, 2019, this program year. Each individual school can decide how to spend their award, whether it’s to purchase new technology, fund field trips, or used for other education-related programs or materials.

The top earning schools for the 2018-2019 program year were:

St. Charles School, Staten Island, NY - $18,136.13

East Hampton High School, East Hampton, CT - $14,125.25

Barnstable United Elementary School, Marstons Mills, Massachusetts - $13,032.03

Richmond Elementary School, Richmond, RI - $12,535.82

John F. Kennedy High School, Waterbury, Connecticut - $11,574.02

Since 2005, Stop & Shop has donated more than $20 million through the A+ School Rewards Program. Enrollment for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year will begin in early August. All public, private and parochial schools housing grades K-12, as well as Home Schools, are eligible to participate. For more information on the A+ School Rewards Program, including details on how to register a school, visit https://stopandshop.com/school-rewards/ .

