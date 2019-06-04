Bridgeline to Power Global Manufacturer B2C eCommerce Experience

/EIN News/ -- Burlington, Mass., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based Web Content Management, eCommerce, Portal, Marketing Automation and Enterprise Search software, announced today that they will be partnering with a global manufacturer who is a leader in office products and facilities solutions. This engagement includes the design, development and implementation of a new B2C eCommerce solution to support its North American sales.

The manufacturer entered into a multi-year license agreement which includes Bridgeline’s Unbound Commerce, Content, Marketing, Insights, and services with the initial investment from the customer of over $500,000. This is the first part of a multi-phase deployment as the manufacturer plans to strategically rollout additional eCommerce websites for affiliate brands as well as international markets in Europe and Asia to accommodate increased buyer demands and accelerate revenue growth.

The implementation leverages Bridgeline’s integration framework with adaptors into the Salsify Product Information Management software, Infor ERP, Comm Net as well as Corporate back-office systems. The solution will provide a seamless order management experience for easy, flexible payment options and includes real-time look up for shipping and delivery of orders both large and small.

“The Unbound Commerce solution combined with the Marketing, Content and Insights modules is a very powerful combination enabling both B2C and B2B experiences. Bridgeline has years of experience helping large manufacturers with digital transformation - establishing direct to consumer eCommerce channel while continuing to support and grow their B2B channel,” said Ari Kahn, CEO at Bridgeline. “Our professional services team leverages the power of the Bridgeline Unbound platform combined with their deep industry expertise to help customers implement exceptional digital experiences that drive results.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

