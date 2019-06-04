PHOENIX CONVENTION CENTER UPGRADES EV EQUIPMENT WITH BLINK LEVEL 2 CHARGING STATIONS

Phoenix, AZ, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Phoenix Convention Center has installed one of the fastest, most advanced Level 2 EV Charging Stations on the market in the East Garage in partnership with Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink Charging” or the “Company”). The garage has six smart Blink units and a kiosk unit to initiate the charge. The upgrade of these EV charging stations is part of the convention center’s commitment to sustainability.



Phoenix Convention Center boasts comprehensive sustainability practices encompassing multiple aspects of business and operations: composting and recycling, smart water usage, sustainable product and sourcing, reducing travel impacts, using alternative energy sources, and supporting local partnerships. Supporting EV drivers by providing Blink charging stations further showcases the convention center’s commitment to their travel light project which also includes direct access to the facility from PHX Sky Harbor airport via the METRO Light Rail.

The Blink units are the fastest Level 2 AC charging stations offered, allowing EV drivers to receive a fast charge for their vehicle. These units were selected in part, due to their ease of use to the EV driver, the integration with the Blink network, and the technology and innovation of the product’s smart-to-kiosk configuration. The six units are controlled by one central kiosk unit providing the convention center with cost efficiencies without disrupting ease of use for drivers. Phoenix EV drivers will now benefit from the new Blink equipment with an intuitive touch screen, faster charge rates, and a longer 25ft charging cord. Blink will also be providing new signage for the charging stations alerting drivers of where the equipment is located and how to start a charge for their EV.

Blink, the Phoenix Convention Center, and the City of Phoenix have a history in providing EV charging stations to visitors of the facility. Six charging stations were first installed at the convention center in 2012.

/EIN News/ -- ###

About Phoenix Convention Center

The award-winning Phoenix Convention Center is one of the largest convention venues in the United States. It offers nearly 900,000 square feet of rentable meeting and exhibition space. Established in 1969 as a department of the city of Phoenix, the Phoenix Convention Center is a vital economic enterprise for the state and local economy. The Phoenix Convention Center & Venues include the Phoenix Convention Center, Symphony Hall, Orpheum Theatre and five parking garages.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging is the largest owner/operator of EV charging stations in the United States with its roots in Phoenix and headquartered in Miami. Founded in 2009, Blink is dedicated to slowing climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions caused by transportation. With a long history pioneering the EV industry and a team of leaders that created the industry, Blink continues to be the preferred trusted partner in EV Charging Station technology. As such, the company is a driving force in the EV industry with more than 150,000 EV driver members and more than 15,000 EV charging stations across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.blinkcharging.com . Nasdaq: BLNK

Blink Investor Relations Contact:

InvestorRelations@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Media Contact:

PR@BlinkCharging.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.