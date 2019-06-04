Innovations in Noise Reduction, 2019 Research Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Noise Reduction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research study has identified the utilization of futuristic processes and cost effective raw materials that will enable the mitigation of noise in industries, transportation, and residential and commercial buildings.

The rapid increase in the intensity and the number of sources involved in augmenting noise pollution combined with the increase in urbanization results in more people exposed to noise pollution globally. Noise pollution will therefore have a direct impact on human health and behavior. Increasing noise pollution will also have negative economic impacts and the proportion of people negatively impacted by noise pollution in terms of health and economy increases by 12-15% every year.



It is therefore necessary to utilize novel noise reduction technologies, which are cost-effective and also have a positive impact on human health and behavior. The novel technologies will be utilized so as to mitigate the high intense noise at source and they can be applied across different sectors including industrial, transport, and construction.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Research Scope

Research Process and Methodology

Key Findings

2. Overview of Noise Pollution

Global Urbanization and Industrialization Play a Crucial Role in the Increasing Environmental Noise Levels

Continuous Exposure to Excessive Noise Levels Can Lead to Chronic Heart Diseases

Noise Arising from Vehicles & Transportation is the Largest Contributor to Environmental Noise Pollution

Regulatory Measures are Vital to Drive the Research and Development of Noise Reduction Innovations

Adequate Definition of the Noise is Crucial for Designing an Effective Noise Control Strategy

3. Industrial Noise Reduction

Need for Noise Reduction in Industrial Corridors

Drivers & Challenges Associated with Reduction of Industrial Noise Pollution

Regulations Formulated by Governments Aid in Attenuating Noise from Industries

4. Innovations in Industrial Noise Reduction

Quiet Fan Technology to Reduce Tonal Noise at Source in Industrial Corridors

Utilization of Noise Cancellation Technologies to Generate Anti-noise for Loud Machineries in Industries

Acoustic Panel Technology to Remove Noise from Heavy Machineries

Active Noise Control Technology to Eliminate Vibration and Other Noise in Industrial Equipment

5. Vehicular Noise Reduction

Impact of Automotive Noise Pollution on Human Health and Environment

Drivers & Challenges Associated With Reduction of Automotive Noise Pollution

Stringent Regulations on Maximum Permissible Noise Levels is Key to Reduce Automotive Noise Pollution

6. Innovations in Vehicular Noise Reduction

Utilization of Tires with Low Rolling Resistance to Reduce Vehicular Noise Pollution

Installation of Swirl Vanes to Reduce Noise Pollution in Supersonic Military jets

Shroud-based Noise Cancellation Technologies to Enhance Sound Recording Capabilities of UAVs

Customized Noise and Vibration Reduction Solutions to Enhance Driver Comfort

7. Residential Noise Reduction

Type of Building and Time of Day Plays a Vital Role in the Impact of Noise Pollution in Residential Buildings

Growing Dense Neighborhoods Around the Globe Will Necessitate the Need for Noise Reduction Measures to Improve Comfort

Regulations are Primarily Focused on Specifying Prohibited Hours for the Use of Various Appliances in the Residential Area

8. Innovations in Residential Noise Reduction

Effective Noise Reduction in Buildings Using Noise Cancellation That Can Work Even with the Windows Opened

Easy-to-install Soundproofing Curtains that Blocks, Reflects and Captures Noise inside Buildings

Sustainable Solution for Noise Reduction Along with Air Purification

9. Analysis and Insights

Impact of Noise Reduction Technologies in Industrial Corridors & Vehicles

Mapping of Noise Reduction Approaches to Various Sectors

Regional Recommendations Based on Source of Noise Pollution

Innovations are Focused on Reducing Noise at the Source of Generation

Material Advances are Expected to Drive the Effectiveness of Noise Reduction Technologies

10. Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f02jgk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Environmental



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.