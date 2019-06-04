InterDigital Completes Acquisition of Technicolor R&I Unit

Completion of acquisition creates one of the largest long-term R&D and licensing companies in the world, and leader in wireless and video technologies

WILMINGTON, Del. and RENNES, France, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that it had completed its acquisition of the Research & Innovation (R&I) research and development organization of Technicolor (Euronext Paris:TCH) (OTCQX:TCLRY), a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment sector, on May 31, 2019. The acquisition creates one of the largest long-term R&D and licensing companies in the world, at the intersection of two of the most impactful technology areas. Combined with the prior acquisition of Technicolor’s valuable patent portfolio and licensing teams, InterDigital is positioned to dramatically expand its offerings and value proposition to a broad range of customers.



/EIN News/ -- The acquisition brings InterDigital’s research team to approximately 340 engineers in eight R&D offices worldwide, and expands the company’s research capabilities beyond its core wireless base into video, augmented reality, immersive content, artificial intelligence and other key areas. Through its relationship with Technicolor’s production services arm as a key customer, InterDigital also gains a direct link to the end-market in emerging technology areas.

“This is a pivotal moment in InterDigital’s history. This acquisition creates one of the largest research teams in the world focused on fundamental wireless and video technologies. We now have an opportunity, through the combined research teams, to drive even greater innovation into wireless and video standards, and particularly exciting are the innovation opportunities at the intersection of these two technical pillars. Both our existing wireless customers and our new customers in consumer electronics present rich opportunity for us to innovate and deliver solutions to their greatest challenges, as well as those of the entire industry,” said William J. Merritt, President and CEO of InterDigital.

The company remains committed to its goal of expanding revenue sources while maintaining expenses. “Through careful management of our patent portfolio expenses, combined with the attractive research expense climate in France, customer contribution, and our ongoing elimination of non-core research expense, we are confident that by the end of 2020 we can return our cost of operating the business to 2017 levels, less the impact of inflation,” said Richard J. Brezski, Chief Financial Officer.

