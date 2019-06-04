Infinidat Announces Data Rescue Program for IBM Storage Customers

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , the market leader in multi-petabyte data storage solutions, today announced a Data Rescue Program for IBM customers concerned by IBM’s shutdown of its storage innovation center. Infinidat developed the program in response to an influx of inquiries from IBM customers regarding escalating pressure to transition from high-end to lower-end storage and reports of layoffs across the high-end storage division.

“IBM created the high-end storage market, but aside from its commitment to storage for z/OS mainframes, layoffs at their Tel Aviv development center and their lack of architectural innovation together show an apparent lack of commitment to the open systems storage market,” said Stan Zaffos, Senior Vice President at Infinidat. “The company’s reliance on obsolescent storage architectures and their willingness to lay off developers, most recently its XIV and A9000 developers, has left many IBM storage customers searching for an exit strategy.”

“IBM has been prioritizing stock buybacks over core R&D investment for the past decade. Leadership in capital-intensive sectors such as cloud and enterprise data storage are not possible under these conditions,” said Moshe Yanai, Infinidat Chairman and CEO. “For this reason, we are providing a no-cost, no-risk, migration onto InfiniBox, today’s gold standard in easy-to-use petabyte-scale storage systems.”

As part of the program, every IBM customer, globally, with an active support contract for A9000/R, XIV, or other IBM storage solutions, is eligible for no-cost data migration to InfiniBox . The InfiniBox FLX program provides ultra-high performance, simple pay-as-you-go pricing, a 100% availability guarantee, and free total hardware refresh every three years – for life. For customers wishing to purchase the storage, Infinidat also offers a Capacity-on-Demand CapEx model to purchase what you use as you need it. To further mitigate risk, Infinidat will also provide the data migration services to InfiniBox or InfiniBox FLX at no charge for most installations.

“We can’t control what IBM chooses to do with great technology like XIV, but we can help customers, and we see this as a real opportunity for its customers to ensure their data storage needs are not interrupted,” said Izhar Sharon, Infinidat President. “Infinidat offers faster and more reliable storage at petabyte scale, at a fraction of the cost. We welcome all IBM customers to the Infinidat family.''

Founded in 2011 by storage industry pioneer Moshe Yanai, Infinidat helps customers empower data-driven competitive advantage at multi-petabyte scale. Infinidat’s software-based architecture, an evolution, and revolution in data management design over 30 years in the making, solves the conflicting requirements of bigger, faster, and less expensive storage. Infinidat technology simultaneously delivers sub-millisecond latency, industry-leading data availability, and hyperscale capacity with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than incumbent storage technologies. For more information, please visit www.infinidat.com .

