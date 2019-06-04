Cambrex Completes New Process and Analytical Development Facility at its Karlskoga, Sweden Manufacturing Site

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM), the leading small molecule company providing drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced that it has completed a new 600 m2 facility at its site in Karlskoga, Sweden, which incorporates new laboratories for process and analytical development.



The new, three-story building will incorporate process technology, QC and analytical development laboratories. The process technology laboratories will expand capacity providing an area where R&D and production teams can work together on scale up demonstration and technology transfer, including new capabilities in the scaling up of potent molecules requiring containment. The facility will employ computer modeling to optimize reactor set ups and plant conditions to improve technology transfer and the performance of existing processes.

The laboratory also includes high pressure reaction vessels and crystallization equipment to optimize drug substance manufacturing, as well as expanding the temperature range at which reactions can be carried out, with vessels to handle conditions from cryogenic to nearly 200 degrees Celsius. The new QC and analytical development laboratories increase the capacity and capabilities for handling in-process and raw material analysis.

To support the site’s recent growth, which has included the expansion of large scale manufacturing capacity, a new $6 million, 3,000 m2 logistics center has also been completed and opened. This includes a fully cGMP-compliant warehouse with integral temperature monitoring and control, and has the capacity for 4,500 pallets.

“This expansion and investments we have made at Karlskoga are part of an ongoing strategic program to ensure it has the flexibility, capacity and capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the market and industry,” commented Bjarne Sandberg, Managing Director, Cambrex Karlskoga. “The new technical laboratory will act as a hub for the company’s engineers, operators and chemists to ensure smooth scale up and handover of processes from development sites across our global network.”

Cambrex’s site in Karlskoga employs over 400 people and features a wide range of flexible manufacturing facilities including 4 cGMP pilot plants and 7 full scale commercial production units.

/EIN News/ -- About Cambrex

Cambrex is the leading small molecule company that provides drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. The company provides customers with an end-to-end partnership for the research, development and manufacture of small molecule therapeutics. With over 35 years’ experience and a growing team of over 2,000 experts servicing global clients from sites in North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialist drug substance technologies and capabilities including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid state science, material characterization and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms including oral solids, semi-solids and liquids and has the expertise to manufacture specialist dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile and non-sterile ointments.

For more information, please visit www.cambrex.com

Contact:

Alex Maw

Director, Marketing and Communications

Tel: +44 7803 443 155

Email: alex.maw@cambrex.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.