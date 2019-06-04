SecureAuth Innovates Secure Identity Management with its Intelligent Identity Cloud Service

Latest innovations advance usability and security, giving enterprise customers deployment freedom (hybrid, on-premises and cloud) and ability to consolidate multiple solutions

IRVINE, Calif., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureAuth Corp ., the secure identity company, today announced significant innovative enhancements to the company’s award-winning hybrid identity and access management solution, the SecureAuth® Identity Platform (formerly IdP). For the first time, CISOs and IT professionals can deploy the same capabilities in the cloud, on-premises, or as a hybrid of the two, addressing business demands of agility and dramatically improving identity security.



/EIN News/ -- Through usability enhancements and now more than 30 authentication methods, organizations are able to offer frictionless security to end users driving increased engagement. For workforce identity, this improves employee productivity, and for customer identity, this increases engagement, improves conversion, and ultimately revenue.

SecureAuth Intelligent Identity Cloud

The company also announced the SecureAuth Intelligent Identity Cloud, delivering advanced security, user experience, analytics, administration, and extensibility functionality out-of-the-box. This service is included as part of all SecureAuth Identity Platform deployments whether hybrid, on-premises or cloud. The automated cloud-based service includes a broad set of adaptive authentication risk checks that employ a big-data approach on a machine learning foundation increasing identity security by recognizing legitimate users and stopping bad actors. The service processes millions of transactions daily for customers and provides advanced adaptive risk-based authentication to customers of other identity products including Ping Identity, Okta, Microsoft, Duo (Cisco), CA SiteMinder, RSA, Oracle and others.

Deployment Freedom, Simple Administration and Enhanced Security

With this release, SecureAuth is expanding on the largest number and widest breadth of risk-based adaptive and multi-factor authentication methods by introducing a dynamic perimeter risk check, biometric capabilities, and the Intelligent Identity Cloud. The simple administrative interface accelerates the creation and administration of authentication workflows, delivering updates like Identity Security Intelligence and Global Policies and Settings.

These new capabilities are a major innovative expansion for SecureAuth whose mission is to secure all workforce and customer identities alike for enterprise customers, thereby protecting everyone and everything that connects to the business while adapting to customer preferences, policies and environments.

Quotes

“We are very excited about our continued innovation journey to better serve our ecosystem of customers and partners. We have assembled a world class security management team and are well positioned to make a difference in the market. The SecureAuth Identity Platform meets the requirements of all organizations who seek a choice of deployment models, rolls out administrative changes faster while strengthening security. In the end, we are protecting businesses from bad actors by securing revenue growth and profit optimization,” said Ahmed Rubaie, Chairman and CEO.

“In the age of digital transformation, organizations are facing an identity security problem that cannot be solved with traditional thinking. They must deliver the most secure access for those that connect to them in a way that makes sense for their business while improving user experience and security simultaneously,” said Frank Dickson, Research Vice President, IDC. “Secure access for all identities must be delivered in a unified experience across all systems and applications, not just those with modern architectures or delivered via the cloud.”

Availability

The SecureAuth Identity Platform is now available to early access customers and will be rolled out generally in early Q3 2019. For more information visit: https://www.secureauth.com/blog/secureauth-identity-platform-delivering-identity-security-all-identities-everywhere .

About SecureAuth

SecureAuth, the secure identity company, provides the most advanced identity security solution for large organizations globally to enable secure access to systems, applications, and data. Our customers leverage our flexible, enterprise-grade identity and access platform coupled with the SecureAuth Intelligent Identity Cloud service to deliver the most secure, frictionless user experience for their customers, partners and employees, everywhere, exponentially reducing the threat surface, enabling user adoption and meeting business demands. To learn more, visit www.secureauth.com , or connect with us at info@secureauth.com , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

SecureAuth is a registered trademark in the United States and/or other countries.

