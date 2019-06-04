Trifacta Announces First Cloud Data Preparation Platform for Snowflake

Trifacta Accelerates Self-Service Data Wrangling and Improves Data Quality for Cloud Analytics by Adding Native, Serverless Support for Snowflake’s Zero Management Data Warehouse

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trifacta , the global leader in data preparation , announced today a new native integration for Snowflake , the data warehouse built for the cloud . Trifacta’s visual and machine learning guided interface empowers data teams to collaboratively explore, clean, structure and enrich data at the scale and agility provided by Snowflake.



Organizations in every industry are moving their data management and analytics to the cloud. The rise of technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning is propelling a move to scalable, zero-management cloud data warehouses like Snowflake . As cloud platforms continue to improve flexibility and scale, organizations need a modern, self-service approach to preparing data natively in the cloud to keep up with the demands for differentiated data.

"Trifacta has empowered our business users to accelerate data preparation and provide a 3x improvement in turnaround-time," said Manjunath Vasishta, Director of Data Science and Engineering at Malwarebytes. "Snowflake's unlimited scale, on-demand execution clusters, and support of a rich set of data formats have allowed Malwarebytes to centralize all data from transactions including billions of telemetry logs. With the integration of Trifacta and Snowflake, we can accelerate the process of preparing data in Snowflake and empower our business to do more with self-service analytics."

The integration of Trifacta with Snowflake enables organizations to reduce the time to insights. Trifacta’s Cloud Data Preparation platform empowers data professionals of all backgrounds to prepare and clean diverse data for analysis. This allows them to focus more time and resources on gaining insights and deriving real value from their data.

“Organizations maximize the value of their data’s insights when working with high-quality, well-prepared data, and Trifacta is a strong example of a solution that accelerates the cleaning and preparation of data for analytics and reporting within Snowflake,” Snowflake VP of Alliances, Walter Aldana said. “Partnering with Trifacta allows our shared customers to utilize the scalability and concurrency benefits of Snowflake’s unique architecture, while gaining additional efficiencies and agility when preparing structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data for downstream analytics.”

“As organizations modernize their approach to data and analytics, they are moving to data lake architectures and are increasingly leveraging powerful, cloud native services like Snowflake. This not only gives them better economics, but also increases their agility, allowing them to focus on driving value from analytics rather than managing infrastructure,” said Adam Wilson, CEO, Trifacta. “As the leader in data wrangling, we’re excited to accelerate these efforts by introducing the first cloud data preparation platform optimized for Snowflake. Trifacta’s native integration for Snowflake’s Cloud Data Warehouse will enable self-service cleansing and transformation, empowering broader communities of data analysts, data scientists and data engineers, to refine raw data and build new data products faster than ever before.”

The Snowflake integration expands Trifacta’s support for data preparation and cleaning in the cloud, adding to Trifacta’s native support for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

About Trifacta

Trifacta is the global leader in data preparation . Trifacta leverages decades of innovative research in human-computer interaction, scalable data management and machine learning to make the process of preparing data faster and more intuitive. Around the globe, tens of thousands of users at more than 8,000 companies, including leading brands like Deutsche Boerse, Google, Kaiser Permanente, New York Life and PepsiCo, are unlocking the potential of their data with Trifacta’s market-leading data preparation solutions. Learn more at trifacta.com.

