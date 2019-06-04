Greenlane to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNLN) (“Greenlane”), a leading distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories, today announced that management will participate and meet with investors at two upcoming investor conferences including the Piper Jaffray Consumer Marketplace Conference, to be held June 6, 2019 in New York, New York and at the ROTH London Conference to be held June 17-19, 2019 in London, UK.



Adam Schoenfeld, Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in a cannabis panel at the ROTH London Conference on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, hosted by Scott Fortune, Director and Equity Research Analyst at ROTH Capital Partners.

Sasha Kadey, Chief Marketing Officer, will also participate in a panel hosted by AdAge titled “Cultural cannabis,” a discussion about cannabis, where it’s headed and why it matters, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, moderated by Jason DeLand, co-founder and chairman of Dosist.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is a leading distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Greenlane’s customers include over 7,000 independent smoke shops and regional retail chain stores, which collectively operate approximately 11,000 retail locations, and hundreds of licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. Greenlane also owns and operates one of the most visited North American direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, Vapor.com, a unique e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. Through Greenlane’s expansive North American distribution network and e-commerce presence, Greenlane offers a comprehensive selection of premium vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers and customized lines of premium specialty packaging. Following the passage of The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (“The Farm Bill”) in February 2019, Greenlane commenced distribution of premium products containing hemp-derived cannabidiol in those states in which the distribution and sale of such products are authorized by, and can be effected in compliance with, applicable state laws and regulations.

Media Contact:

Cory Ziskind

ICR

646-277-1232

greenlane@icrinc.com

Investor Contact:

Scott Van Winkle

ICR

617-956-6736

scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com

