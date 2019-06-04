COOPER LEVENSON OPENS NEW YORK CITY OFFICE

Joseph C. Mahon to head new office

Cooper Levenson is pleased to announce the law firm’s expansion into New York. Joseph C. Mahon, Esq., LL.M., a partner of the firm formerly, will return and assume the role of lead attorney for the firm’s New York City office.



Cooper Levenson, founded in 1957 in Atlantic City, N.J. with 2 attorneys, has expanded to 65 attorneys and offices in New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Nevada – and now New York. The firm, which has become known as one of the premier gaming, casino, and iGaming law firms in the country, has also built a reputation as a full-service law firm serving businesses and individuals, from tax and business law to estate planning and administration, litigation, labor and employment law, health care law, maritime law, cannabis law, land use, zoning and planning, real estate law, education law, and more.



“Having a physical location in New York City will enable us to better service our present and future national and international clients,” said Lloyd D. Levenson, Chief Executive Officer.



The new office will be located at 45 Rockefeller Plaza, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10111. The phone number is 212-372-7400.



In his new role, Mahon will continue his work of more than 25 years, advising executives, business owners and high net worth clients on a range of issues, including: Estate Planning; Estate, Gift and Income Tax Planning, Generation Skipping Transfer Tax Planning, State Death Taxes, Family Governance, Liquidity Events, Business Succession, Lifetime Gifts, including Valuation Discounts, Grantor Trusts, Dynasty Trusts, Family Limited Partnerships, Intra-Family Loans, Grantor Retained Annuity Trusts, Private Annuities, Qualified Personal Residence Trusts, Crummey Trusts, Trust Terminations, Trustee Succession, Trust Protectors, Pre-Nuptial Agreements, Powers of Attorney, and Health Care Proxies. Mahon also regularly advises clients on trust and estate litigation and dispute resolution, including contested guardianships, and on tax and other issues unique to non-U.S. persons and assets.



A graduate of Rutgers University School of Law – Newark with a Juris Doctor and New York University School of Law with an LL.M. in Taxation, Mahon has been named to the Super Lawyers list in New York from 2012 – 2019 in the areas of estate planning and probate. He was also named to Best Lawyers in America 2017 - 2019.



Cooper Levenson is a full service law firm since 1957, with offices in New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Nevada, and New York.

Donna M. Vecere Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law 609.572.7362 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com

