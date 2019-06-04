Identillect Incorporates Multi-Factor Authentication with Delivery Trust

Identillect continually advances the security of its platform with multi-factor authentication for login and recipient emails

IRVINE, Calif., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX-V:ID), a leading provider of email security, announced today its deployment of multi-factor authentication for user login verification as well as recipient authentication.



As cyber-crime continues to surge, the security measures organizations need to put in place to advance safety for clients must also grow. Cyber-security organizations must continually increase safety measures ensuring the most up-to-date systems available. Identillect has made many advances to ensure their clients have the latest in cyber-protection from their advanced blockchain technology, administrative controls, SSO, and now multi-factor authentication. Multi-Factor greatly reduces the ability for one’s identity to be compromised and provides advanced protections for the sender and receiver of emails.

Organizations constantly are increasing security measures to enhance protection for their business and clients as cyber-crime escalates. As regulatory demands create greater restrictions on organizations from a state, federal, and industry perspective businesses must update their security protocols. In a recent survey of attendees at the 2017 Black Hat Conference, conducted by Thycotic, "68% say multi-factor authentication and encryption are the biggest hacker obstacles." This is the main reason Identillect continues to meet and exceed the highest levels of protection for their clients.

Identillect’s CEO Todd Sexton stated, “As many industries required increased levels of protection Identillect advances security measures to ensure they are meeting the growing demands of the multitude of industries they serve. Identillect remains one of the simplest security systems on the markets, meeting the most cutting-edge security requirements of many industries.”

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client’s critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. One simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information or a free trial, please visit www.identillect.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:



IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Todd Sexton

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (949) 468-7878

Email: todd.sexton@identillect.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.