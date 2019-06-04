One Million Strong: Ooma Core Subscribers Surpass 1,000,000

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc ., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced users of the company’s core subscription services now total more than one million.



/EIN News/ -- “Serving more than one million business and residential users is a major milestone for Ooma,” said Eric Stang, Ooma’s chief executive officer. “We’re very proud that our customers consistently rank Ooma’s business and residential phone services as number one in their categories. We thank all of our customers, partners, and employees for their support and efforts to achieve this great result.”

Additionally, Ooma customers have saved more than $2 billion since the company began offering cloud-based communications service in 2007, based on estimated cost reductions when customers switch away from traditional high-priced landline providers.

“The best is yet to come,” Stang added. “Our corporate mission of helping people become more connected and more productive is far from finished. We’re working hard on new features and products that will deliver continuing expansion in the years ahead.”

With more than one million core users and almost one million users of the mobile-only Talkatone app, Ooma now serves nearly two million users in total, giving the company significant business scale and the ability to provide excellent service at a great value.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s groundbreaking smart security solution delivers a full range of wireless security sensors and an intelligent video camera that make it easy for anyone to protect their home or business. Learn more at www.ooma.com .

