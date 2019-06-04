Artec 3D Releases Artec Studio 14 with Enhanced Functionality for Quality Inspection

New features include integration with metrology-grade desktop 3D scanner Artec Micro, target-free registration for 3D laser scanner Artec Ray, and Direct Export for CAD/CAM, Automatic Glare Removal, and more

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artec 3D , a world-renowned developer and manufacturer of professional 3D hardware and software, today announces the availability of Artec Studio 14, opening the door to quality inspection applications with features such as expanded CAD/CAM functionality, seamless integration with Artec Micro, an industrial desktop 3D scanner with a point accuracy of up to 10 microns, and target-free registration for tripod-mounted, long-range 3D laser scanner Artec Ray. Additionally, users can now directly export unlimited numbers of open and closed contours in polyline format over to SOLIDWORKS or other CAD/CAM applications. Other features in Artec Studio 14 include cutting-edge 3D modeling capabilities, such as Glare Removal, which uses advanced PBR (Physically Based Rendering) algorithms to produce uniform colored surfaces, as well as Bridges, a feature which lets users organically mend and repair holes and gaps in scans using existing scan geometry.



“The new Artec Studio 14 supports Artec’s entire line of 3D scanners, allowing our users to digitize the very smallest objects, such engine valves or connectors, right up to cargo aircraft, with metrology grade precision,” said Artyom Yukhin, president and CEO of Artec 3D. “In addition, all of our new software features lead to a more intuitive user experience for users in every industry, from quality inspection to CGI and 3D printing.”

Target-Free Registration for Artec Ray

With Studio 14, users of Artec Ray can now perform fast, geometry-only Global Registration without the time-intensive process of setting up spheres or 2D targets. Users also have the option of performing hybrid registration by using geometry and 2D targets. These features all equate to registering and processing scans easier and faster than ever before.

Seamless Exporting for Engineering

When exporting files to SOLIDWORKS or other CAD/CAM applications, users can export unlimited open and closed contours as polylines in CSV or DXF files. This allows for the reverse engineering of simple shapes at break-neck speeds using only Artec Studio, SOLIDWORKS or AutoCAD, without the need for intermediary software.

Advanced 3D Modeling with Automatic Glare Removal

Artec Studio 14 adds PBR-based Automatic Glare Removal to its portfolio of marketing-leading color capture features for 3D modelers. Glare removal is a notoriously time-consuming, manual task that Artec Studio 14 has been able to completely automate. With Studio 14, users can adjust the level of glare removal with a few clicks and watch as the vibrant color of an object is restored, saving hours of work for applications such as 3D printing or CGI. To further ensure a model represents true color, a new Dynamic Auto Brightness feature will automatically tailor the brightness to optimal levels during both the scan preview and the duration of the scanning process. The visual differentiation algorithms can set the correct levels of brightness for both dark and light objects – no matter the lighting conditions. To further streamline model creation, the new Bridges feature allows the user to easily fix holes and gaps in scans, naturally recreating missing geometric data. Users can even connect two separate geometrical parts with a few clicks.

Additional Time-Saving Features

The popular Autopilot feature now offers users the choice to align their model automatically or manually, giving more experienced users greater control over their data. New One-Click Auto-Positioning allows individuals to create a default position for scans. When the file is subsequently opened in Artec Studio or any other software, the scan will always appear in this position. Quicker registration and an 800 percent boost in texture mapping all ensure to save as much time as possible when creating professional 3D models.

To learn more, visit https://www.artec3d.com/ .

