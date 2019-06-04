Sientra Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) ( “Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company, today announced that on May 30, 2019, the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved equity award grants under the Sientra, Inc. Inducement Plan to 17 new employees.



/EIN News/ -- The new employees were granted restricted stock units representing a total of 89,067 shares of common stock. The restricted stock units will vest in three equal annual installments beginning on each individual employee’s hiring date. In each case, the vesting of shares is contingent upon the individual’s continued employment with the Company through each vesting date.

The grants were made as an inducement that was a material component of each person’s compensation and subsequent acceptance of employment with the Company or joining Sientra’s subsidiary, miraDry, Inc., and were granted as an employment inducement award pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) approved by the Compensation Committee.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a diversified global medical aesthetics company and a leading partner to aesthetic physicians. The Company offers a suite of products designed to make a difference in patients' lives by enhancing their body image, growing their self-esteem, and restoring their confidence. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s Breast Products Segment includes its OPUS™ breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM® the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*). The Company’s miraDry Segment, comprises its miraDry® system, which is approved for sale in over 40 international markets, and is the only non-surgical FDA-cleared device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor and hair of all colors.

(*) Data on file

