O’Brien Communications Group Signs the Reynolds Clinic

The clinic uses Neurofeedback as an alternative to medications to treat learning disorders.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Brien Communications Group (OCG), a brand-management and marketing-communication firm, has added the Reynolds Clinic of Middletown, Connecticut, to its family of clients. OCG will provide strategic consultation and planning for all of the Clinic’s brand-positioning and marketing efforts; all requisite creative and program-development activities; and all tactical program implementation and execution activities.



/EIN News/ -- “We couldn’t be more excited about or grateful for this opportunity,” said Mark O’Brien, founder and Principal of OCG. “After attending one of the Clinic’s free seminars and seeing the hope it gives families of children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD), anxiety, depression, and other learning disabilities, this is a chance to help with very important work.”

OCG will create a new website with new content for the Clinic; create a new system of collateral materials; create authoritative content for the Clinic’s blog; and share that content in social media and other channels. OCG also will create outbound communications to target constituencies that include prospective patients and their families, pediatricians, PCPs, other mental-health clinicians, and schools and school systems.

“I told Mark if I’d known he and OCG were out there, I’d have worked with them long ago,” said Robert F. Reynolds, Ph.D., founder and Clinical Director of the Reynolds Clinic. “They understand the necessity of our work. And they’re sincerely sympathetic to the suffering and the needs of our patients and their families.”

About O’Brien Communications Group

O’Brien Communications Group is a brand-management and marketing firm. OCG offers its clients strategic and tactical marketing services — planning, creating, executing, and implementing digital and print marketing programs. For more information, please visit obriencg.com , email info@obriencg.com , or call 860-944-9022.

About the Reynolds Clinic

The Reynolds Clinic diagnoses and treats learning and behavioral disorders using traditional therapy, as well as Neurofeedback Therapy and Quantitative EEG brain-mapping. The Clinic provides free educational seminars to the public; offers workshops and educational programs to schools and school districts to address school violence, classroom behavior management, and other issues; and uses advances in Neuroscience to improve attention and behavior management at home and in the classroom. For more information, please visit reynoldsclinic.com , email thereynoldsclinic@reynoldsclinic.com , or call 860-343-0227.

