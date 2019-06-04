Sparkhound Helps Albemarle® With Complete Digital Transformation To Cloud-Based Communications

Migration From Legacy Platforms Yield Enhanced Security, Greater Cost Savings and Adherence To GDPR Requirements

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkhound , a leading digital solutions firm providing trusted implementation of cloud services, custom applications, advanced analytics, and managed enterprise services, today announced Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE: ALB) company-wide transition from Lotus Notes and WebEx platforms to Microsoft’s Office 365 cloud-based services. The cloud conversion ushers in a new era of seamless collaboration across the globe. Read the full Albemarle case study here: http://bit.ly/2WhMduC .



Albemarle maintains leading positions in lithium, bromine, refining catalysts, and powers the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, from energy and communications to transportation and electronics. Seeking to unify global communications and transition to a more agile cloud-based solution—with no productivity disruptions— Albemarle partnered with Sparkhound to perform a full Office 365 conversion.

“We needed a new company-wide collaboration platform—continuing to use Lotus Notes and WebEx applications were proving difficult and costly. To achieve our goals, we needed help with the email system migration, data loss protection as well as IMR assistance,” said Patrick Thompson, Chief Information Officer, Albemarle.

Augmenting Albemarle's skilled IT team, Sparkhound implemented Office 365’s email, SharePoint and Skype across their global locations. In total, the teams converted 6,000 users and 40 Domino servers to Office 365 in only 30 days while also meeting the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements by identifying the data, where it's going and how it's being managed.

Working with Sparkhound, Albemarle experienced a smooth migration to the cloud, which was “flawless with no technical difficulties,” Thompson added. “This is how projects should run, taking into account all IT changes and business challenges.”

“Many large organizations have talented staff, but lack the time and experience to fully dedicate themselves to large cloud conversions,” said Shawn Usher, Sparkhound’s President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Sparkhound’s experts become a seamless extension of our customers’ IT team to ensure a digital transformation that yields better productivity, greater cost savings, and a more secure network—with no productivity disruptions.”

