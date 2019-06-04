Blucora to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVING, Texas, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of tax-smart financial solutions that empower people’s goals, announced today that Blucora President and CEO John Clendening will be presenting at the following upcoming conferences:



/EIN News/ -- Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY on June 4, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET

William Blair’s Growth Stock Conference 2019 in Chicago, IL on June 5, 2019 at 9:40 a.m. ET/8:40 a.m. CT

Both presentations will be available via live audio webcast in the events section of Blucora’s investor relations website at www.blucora.com. A replay will also be available for 60 days after the events.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people’s goals. Blucora operates in two segments, including wealth management, through its HD Vest and 1st Global businesses, the No. 1 and No. 2 tax-focused broker-dealers, respectively, with a combined $66 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2019, and tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, the No. 3 tax preparation software by market share with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

Contact:

Bill Michalek

Blucora Investor Relations

(972) 870-6463



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.