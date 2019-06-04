Guardion Launches Second Ocular Health Formula ‘GlaucoCetin’

In an IRB-approved trial conducted at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, the parent compound of GlaucoCetin, GlaucoHealth, designed by Robert Ritch, MD, successfully reversed mitochondrial dysfunction in patients with glaucoma.



San Diego, CA, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GHSI), an ocular health sciences and technologies company that develops, formulates and distributes condition-specific medical foods and testing technologies supported by evidence-based protocols, today announced the launch of the Company’s second ocular health formula. The proprietary formula for GlaucoCetin is based on a parent compound, GlaucoHealth, which was created by Dr. Robert Ritch of the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary. GlaucoHealth was shown in an IRB-approved clinical trial to reverse mitochondrial dysfunction in the optic nerve cells of glaucoma patients. GlaucoCetin is a highly enhanced version of this parent compound.

Michael Favish, Guardion’s Chief Executive Officer, commenting on the launch of GlaucoCetin stated, “We are excited to add GlaucoCetin to our portfolio. It is the first formula designed specifically to provide enhanced retinal health and neuroprotection in eye disease patients, with a focus on the glaucoma market. The glaucoma market represents a $5.9 billion market and is growing at an estimated 3% annually. GlaucoCetin will significantly expand patient treatment options for eye doctors and Guardion’s market reach.”

Dr. Robert Ritch holds the Shelley and Steven Einhorn Distinguished Chair in Ophthalmology and is surgeon Director Emeritus and Chief of Glaucoma Services at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary. Dr. Ritch has devoted his career to broadening our understanding of the underlying etiologies and mechanisms of glaucoma.

