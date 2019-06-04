Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services Continues its AWE - Accept Without Exception Campaign Throughout the Summer With Exciting Programming and Events

Cushman & Wakefield welcomes Canadians to join its AWE - Accept Without Exception initiatives to celebrate diversity and inclusivity in Canada, January 1, 2019 – December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services invites Canadians of all ages to participate in its AWE - Accept Without Exception events and activations at shopping centres across the country throughout 2019 to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and drive awareness to the many cultures within Canada. The program, which was launched in early 2019, will be featured across the country throughout the summer months with campaigns centered around accessibility, LGBTQ+ Pride, and the back-to-school season.



“Our Accept Without Exception initiative is intended to drive awareness and celebrate our commitment to our communities, employees, retailers and vendors,” says Margaret Cooper, National Marketing Consultant, Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services. “The campaign helps us all to better understand local, national, and global perspectives for increased inclusivity, conversations and innovations.”



Earlier this year several centres hosted AWE events, including Chinese New Year festivities at Devonshire Mall in Windsor, ON, an International Women’s Day celebration at Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga, ON, Mosaic: Festival of Cultures, highlighting Ukrainian, Filipino, Highland and Austrian dancers, at Cornwall Centre in Regina, SK, and a Black History Month event at Marlborough Mall in Calgary, AB, which featured live music, spoken word artists, poets, African dancers, and a fashion show.



“Every culture and community across Canada are filled with wonder,” says Tameeza Mitha, Marketing Manager, Marlborough Mall, Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services. “We have a deep respect for individuality and are inspired to celebrate the diversity that surrounds us.”



This past weekend on June 1, 2019, Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops, BC, brought awareness to the importance of accessibility by partnering with People In Motion, a group whose mission is to improve the quality of life for persons with disabilities, for Access Awareness Day. Hosted in the Hudson’s Bay parking lot from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the event featured obstacle courses that able-bodied people could attempt by using a wheel chair or hand cycle, as well as a wall gym specially-designed for those in wheelchairs.



Throughout the month of June, several centres will host LGBTQI2SA+ Pride campaigns and events:

Bay Centre in Victoria, BC, will highlight gender-neutral fashions through social media and window displays.

Midtown in Saskatoon, SK, will be helping shoppers get pride ready with Drag Queen makeup tutorials in collaboration with mall retailers.

Londonderry Mall in Edmonton, AB, will host its Paint Your Pride night where shoppers can paint what Pride means to them on canvases, which will be used to build an art installation displayed in the east court for the month.

Pickering Town Centre in Pickering, ON, will host Pickering’s Pride Party on June 15, 2019. From 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in centre court, the event will feature karaoke, prizes, and other entertainment. In addition to the Pride party, all shopping-centre staff completed special LBGTQ+ sensitivity and communication skills training in May 2019 to further educate and promote inclusivity.

Later in the summer, Georgetown Marketplace in Georgetown, ON, will partner with Links2Care, a support group for the less fortunate, for the Third Annual Fill the Bus event. From July 8 to August 16, community members are invited to fill two miniature school buses in the mall’s centre court with new backpacks and school supplies for local students. In 2018, 170 backpacks, 400 pounds of school supplies, and $1,000 in cash donations were collected.



Images from previous AWE events can be found here . For more details on each event taking place in June, or for other media and interview requests, please contact Ayla Gilmer.



