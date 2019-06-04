Datametrex Particpates in NATO Research Task Group

TORONTO, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that it is participating in the NATO Research Task Group (177) this week in Paris, France. Datametrex proprietary Social Media Threat Detection Technology will be tested by NATO partners from several countries.



“Propaganda and fake news is a global threat, Datametrex tools can assist governments and corporations in identifying and thwarting such attacks. Our solutions are capable of searching; social media platforms, blogs, news articles, web site postings and forums to ensure that our clients can safeguard their messaging. The opportunity to demonstrate our technology at this event with global NATO leaders is a huge win for us. We thank our Canadian Federal Government client for continuing to support and champion our technology. The opportunity to present to this task group is a direct result of the $200,000 contract extension we announced on May 24th, 2019.” says Andrew Ryu, Chairman and CEO of Datametrex AI.

