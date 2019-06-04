Former Minister Augusto Tomas' hearing starts Tuesday

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 4 - The interrogation of former Transport Minister, Augusto Tomás, accused of defrauding the Angolan state in large sums, begins Tuesday, during the third session of the trial that takes place in the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court.,

Augusto Tomás and four other co-defendants registered in case No. 02/19, known as the "CNC case", is accused of diverting from the National Council of Shippers (CNC), more than 1.5 billion kwanzas, over 40 million US dollars and more than 13 million euros.

The defendants are accused of embezzlement, breach of budget enforcement rules and abuse of power.

