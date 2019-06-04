SolarWinds Updates Network Management Portfolio to Deliver Expanded Flexibility, Scalability, and Visibility Across Complex Environments

Addition of Network Insight™ for Palo Alto Networks® simplifies management for modern networks

AUSTIN, Texas, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced a broad refresh to its market-leading network management portfolio. The addition of Network Insight support for Palo Alto Networks and key enhancements to the SolarWinds® Orion® Platform bring greater data visibility and scalability to IT pros. SolarWinds is recognized by IDC® as the market leader in network management software* and holds the May 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics ^.



/EIN News/ -- “Today, running a network is essential to running a business. Monitoring has to move beyond element management,” said Mav Turner, vice president, product strategy, SolarWinds. “IT pros need to understand the services that their devices provide to the network, and how that impacts the business.”

Network Insight features are designed to simplify the management of complex network devices by providing the right information for each device’s unique role in the network. SolarWinds has expanded its Network Insight features to include support for Palo Alto Networks firewalls. The primary job of firewalls is permitting safe traffic and blocking dangerous traffic.

With Network Insight for Palo Alto Networks, users can analyze security policies, understand how they’ve changed over time, and inspect the traffic flowing through the policies. Users can monitor site-to-site VPN tunnels and GlobalProtect™ client VPN performance. With PerfStack ™ dashboards , a feature of the Orion Platform, users can correlate service delivery data with traditional metrics, such as interface, CPU, and memory utilization, all on a common timeline. Network Insight features are also available for Cisco ® ASA firewalls , Cisco Nexus ® switches , and F5 ® BIG-IP ® load balancers .

“Every day, IT pros are expected to do more with less,” Turner continued. “We believe visibility is the key to uncovering and resolving most IT problems. Tech pros told us they didn’t have visibility into the primary function of critical devices in their network, so we created Network Insight to solve for that blind spot.”

Network Insight for Palo Alto Networks is available in SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor (NPM), NetFlow Traffic Analyzer (NTA), Network Configuration Manager (NCM), and User Device Tracker (UDT).

New Versions Take Flexibility and Visibility to the Next Level

Within its network management software portfolio, SolarWinds has also added the following updates:

Orion Maps leverage data in the Orion Platform to automatically build maps that come alive with current status and performance. Users can now customize these maps and add them to any dashboard.



Centralized upgrades allow a user to upgrade a large, distributed environment from a single location.





allow a user to upgrade a large, distributed environment from a single location. Azure® SQL Database is now a deployment option for the Orion Platform. Coupled with existing support for AWS® RDS, this update expands the deployment options for customers, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

NetFlow Traffic Analyzer now supports IPv6, expanding visibility into both IPv4 and IPv6 traffic detail.





now supports IPv6, expanding visibility into both IPv4 and IPv6 traffic detail. VoIP & Network Quality Manager (VNQM) delivers real-time call metrics and SIP trunk utilization from the Cisco Unified Border Element (CUBE).

IP Address Manager (IPAM) expands a self-service portal for IP address requests, improving notifications and adding the ability to add custom fields and process requests with more control.

SolarWinds at Cisco Live!®

Attendees will have the opportunity to view the latest updates to the SolarWinds network management portfolio and participate in sessions hosted by SolarWinds Head Geeks™ Leon Adato, Sascha Giese, and Thomas LaRock.

Booth #1621

When: June 9 – 13, 2019

June 9 – 13, 2019 Where: San Diego, CA

SolarWinds at Velocity 2019

Attendees will have the opportunity to view the latest updates to the SolarWinds web application performance monitoring (APM) portfolio— Pingdom ®, AppOptics ™, Loggly ®, and Papertrail ™—and interact with SolarWinds Head Geek™ Patrick Hubbard.

Booth #507

When: June 10 – 13, 2019

June 10 – 13, 2019 Where: San Jose, CA

Pricing and Availability

The SolarWinds network management portfolio updates are available immediately. SolarWinds NPM pricing starts at $2,995*; SolarWinds NTA pricing starts at $1,945*; SolarWinds VNQM pricing starts at $1,695*; SolarWinds NCM pricing starts at $2,995*; SolarWinds IPAM pricing starts at $1,995*; and SolarWinds UDT pricing starts at $1,895*.

For more information on SolarWinds IT management products, including downloadable, free 30-day evaluations, visit the SolarWinds website or call +1-866-530-8100.

*Prices as of June 4, 2019 in US dollars. Pricing may vary based upon the jurisdiction and applicable currency. Please contact a local SolarWinds sales representative to find pricing specific to your jurisdiction.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them, in places like our THWACK online community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com .

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2019 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

