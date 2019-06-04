Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement

KILGORE, Texas, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (“the Partnership”) (NASDAQ: MMLP) announced today the filing of a universal shelf registration statement.



Martin Resource Management Corporation ("MRMC" or the "Company") is listed as a selling unitholder in the filing. The Company owns a total of 6,114,532, or 15.7%, of the outstanding limited partnership common units of the Partnership, however, has no current intention to divest any of the Partnership units it owns. Due to certain requirements under MRMC's credit agreement, these units must be continuously registered for resale by the Partnership under a Form S-3 registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

The Partnership is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership's primary business segments include: (1) natural gas services, including liquids transportation and distribution services and natural gas storage; (2) terminalling, storage and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products.

