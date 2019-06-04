Athersys to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

Conference being held June 4-7, 2019 in New York City

CLEVELAND, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) announced today that Dr. Gil Van Bokkelen, Chairman and CEO, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference taking place June 4-7, 2019 in New York City. Dr. Van Bokkelen’s presentation will take place at 11 AM Eastern Time on June 7, 2019 and will focus on the Company’s mission and the clinical development of its MultiStem® cell therapy. The talk will also summarize the recent positive data from its exploratory Phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating MultiStem cell therapy for the treatment acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and the ARDS clinical program has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the next phase of development.



/EIN News/ -- This event draws approximately 400 participating companies and over 2,600 attendees and features an extensive range of public and private healthcare companies across the Biopharmaceuticals, Life Sciences, Healthcare Services, Healthcare IT and Medical Technology sectors. This global gathering of leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors and venture capitalists will address near- and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the mechanisms driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

About MultiStem

MultiStem cell therapy is a patented regenerative medicine product in clinical development that has shown the ability to promote tissue repair and healing in a variety of ways, such as through the production of therapeutic factors produced in response to signals of inflammation and tissue damage. MultiStem therapy’s potential for multidimensional therapeutic impact distinguishes it from traditional biopharmaceutical therapies focused on a single mechanism of benefit. The therapy represents a unique "off-the-shelf" stem cell product that can be manufactured in a scalable manner, may be stored for years in frozen form, and is administered without tissue matching or the need for immune suppression. Based upon its efficacy profile, its novel mechanisms of action, and a favorable and consistent safety profile demonstrated in clinical studies, MultiStem therapy could provide a meaningful benefit to patients, including those suffering from serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical need.

About Athersys

Athersys is an international biotechnology company engaged in the development of therapeutic products designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived “off-the-shelf” stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, cardiovascular, and inflammatory and immune disease areas, and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization. More information is available at www.athersys.com .

