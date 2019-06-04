Liferay Announces New Content, Commerce and Headless Capabilities to Drive Personalization at Scale

Liferay DXP 7.2 and Liferay Commerce 2.0 help businesses scale digital transformation efforts with better content personalization tools, headless architecture and applied machine learning insights

/EIN News/ --

LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices, today announced the release of Liferay DXP 7.2 and Liferay Commerce 2.0. Designed to meet the needs of today’s digital-first business teams to create experiences rapidly across channels, the latest versions of Liferay DXP and Liferay Commerce equip enterprises with easy-to-use and reusable content management and personalization tools along with the flexibility of a decoupled CMS architecture.



“The ability to quickly deliver relevant and personalized digital experiences for customers at scale across touchpoints has become an imperative for business success,” said Ed Chung, VP of Products for Liferay. “As businesses look to cater to customers on their preferred channels headless delivery is becoming increasingly important. Liferay DXP 7.2 delivers the capabilities of a headless CMS so businesses have the flexibility to meet customers on their preferred channel or device."



Customers are more demanding than ever at a time when IT resources are scarcer than ever. With Liferay DXP 7.2, enterprise business users are empowered to quickly and easily build and deliver the meaningful experiences their customers demand with features like auto-tagging and experience personalization. Headless CMS allows businesses to create content once and reuse it across touchpoints and devices in order to deliver experiences quickly in a personalized fashion. Liferay Commerce 2.0 brings this functionality to B2B commerce with the world’s first digital commerce offering built from the ground up to integrate with a DXP. The latest release of Liferay Commerce enables businesses to leverage their content to deliver rich, easy-to-use purchasing experiences unique to each customer.



Release highlights include:





Personalization at scale: Liferay DXP 7.2 equips teams with greater control over managing personalized experiences, more content authoring tools for rapid delivery of customer experiences and the insights to continuously improve those experiences for customers. Business users can easily define audience segments with robust rules for fine-grained personalization and create variants of a single page for each audience segment. Advanced analytics allow users to understand how content is performing and an improved content authoring experience helps teams deliver key experiences faster.

Increased headless CMS freedom: Liferay DXP 7.2 introduces a decoupled CMS with improved APIs, giving developers the benefits of headless freedom but with traditional CMS-like management for the business user. Content delivery APIs provide access to structured content, document management, categories, keywords and more. Content management APIs allow developers to add, edit and remove content. Content participation APIs support user participation in the form of ratings, likes and more. This hybrid approach offers the best of both worlds to enterprises looking to efficiently deliver experiences at scale.

Unified content and commerce experiences: Liferay DXP 7.2 and Liferay Commerce 2.0 bridge the worlds of content and digital commerce. Liferay Commerce’s seamless integration with Liferay DXP allows customers to simultaneously leverage the features and functionality of both products. As a result, customers are able to deliver personalized buying experiences leveraging content and commerce with no integration required.

Improved digital commerce with machine learning: In applying machine learning to key parts of the digital commerce experience, Liferay Commerce 2.0 vastly improves enterprises’ ability to provide seamless transactional experiences. Smarter product grouping, contextualized product recommendations and alerts for accounts at risk of churn help businesses improve the buying experience. Liferay Commerce also helps companies uncover opportunities to nurture and grow existing accounts.

Auto-tagging support: Liferay DXP 7.2 allows users to leverage image and text auto-tagging services like Tensorflow, Microsoft Cognitive Services and Google Cloud Vision to help content teams work more efficiently by quickly finding and identifying relevant content and images.

Streamlined business operations: New features in Liferay DXP 7.2 allow users to gain end-to-end visibility on critical business processes with workflow reports, set deadlines for processes and view real-time workflow analytics. Back office operations are further enhanced with peer-to-peer document sharing and open data engine APIs designed to help developers build more flexible business applications.

Availability and More Information:

For more information on Liferay DXP 7.2, please visit: https://www.liferay.com/products/dxp.

Liferay DXP can be deployed in the cloud through Liferay DXP Cloud, an enterprise PaaS offering that simplifies IT management by delivering high availability, automatic backups, autoscaling, DevOps tools and more. For more information, please visit: https://www.liferay.com/products/dxp-cloud.

For more information on Liferay Commerce 2.0, please visit: https://www.liferay.com/products/commerce.



About Liferay:

Liferay makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Hundreds of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing and multiple other industries use Liferay. Visit us at www.liferay.com.





Yotam Levy Liferay 1-877-LIFERAY yotam.levy@liferay.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.