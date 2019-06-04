Foreign minister visits Cuba

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 4 - The minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, left Monday afternoon for Havana, Cuba, for a three-day official visit, ANGOP has learnt.,

According to a note issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Manuel Augusto is in the Caribbean country to prepare an official visit to made by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, to the Central American Island, in the framework of the strengthening of the bilateral ties of friendship and co-operation.

In this ambit, the Angolan Foreign minister will visit on Wednesday morning the “Africa House Museum” in Havana, and in the afternoon he will hold a meeting with the Cuban minister of External Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz.

On Thursday morning Manuel Augusto will attend a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, but before that he is to place a wreath on the tomb of the national hero José Marti, in the Revolution Square.

During his stay in Cuba, the Angolan Foreign minister will also have work meetings with other Cuban Government officials.

Manuel Augusto’s trip to the Caribbean Island happens just over a month after the Vice President of Cuba’s Council of Ministers made an official three-day visit to Angola (15 to 18 April).

The historical relationship between Angola and Cuba covers various areas, with highlight on military, defence, security, health, education, oil and industry domains.

