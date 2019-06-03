Newchip Accelerator Launches Two New Startup Cohorts in June 2019

Over 72 Startups From Around the World Join Newchip’s Global Online-Accelerator Program

Austin, June 03, 2019 -- Newchip, an Austin-based web and mobile investment platform that connects startups to investors, is excited to announce the launch of two new cohorts, including over 47 startups in the Pre-Seed and 25 companies in the Seed Accelerators.



“We’re humbled and blown away by the massive response Newchip has received in the past couple months following our inauguration,” said Ryan Rafols, CEO of Newchip. “Entrepreneurs from around the world are coming in droves to Newchip; seeking help and guidance with startup fundraising. At the core of it is our innovative model of connecting an accelerator to an investment platform with 100,000+ investors.”

Newchip launched its inaugural online accelerator program back in April 2019 with the mission of preparing its participants to launch, scale, and fund their startups. Entrepreneurs in the inaugural cohort are expected to graduate at the end of June following the Newchip Startup Showcase.

“I’m thrilled about the diversity of startups entering our June cohorts,” said Joshua Lawton, Accelerator Director of Newchip. “We have companies from the US, Italy, South Africa, Egypt, Sweden, India, Brazil, Ukraine, Pakistan, Turkey, Finland, and even Uruguay! All are eager to be a part of our global movement. This is a growing community of entrepreneurs from around the world who have been unable to raise funding and build their dreams due to a lack of access to accelerators that believe in them. We’re here to challenge the status quo, change the paradigm, and empower startups to take their companies to the next level."

The companies participating in the June 2019 Newchip programs include:

Seed Accelerator

WatchRx (USA)

Strados Labs (USA)

AboGen (USA)

jobZology (USA)

EncrypGen (USA)

Vital Metrix (USA)

BC3 Technologies (USA)

Advanced Interactive Response Systems (AIRS) (USA)

Mesh (USA)

Hudway (USA)

Schedulehead (USA)

Hideez Group (USA)

Investigroup (USA)

Animal Biome (USA)

X2X (USA)

Online Profile Pros (USA)

Agingo (USA)

Articulate Labs (USA)

Play 3arabi (Egypt)

Ever Jewel (USA)

Luzeit (USA)

Bandwagon Technologies (USA)

CorkGuru (USA)

GoNation (USA)

Wise Power (USA)

Pre-Seed Accelerator

GiveTide (USA)



Mobu.io (South Africa)

Domowave (Italy)

NeuMedics (USA)

Universimm (Uruguay)

Alchemy Beverages (USA)

Pibox (Finland)

Lana (USA)

Streamline Automation (USA)

TutorMundi (Brazil)

Erxes (USA)

Retrolux (USA)

Alore - Growth OS (India)

Composio (USA)

Way Ahead (USA)

GTOP Group Corp. (USA)

DonorUA (Ukraine)

Shone (USA)

TNT Innovations (USA)

Enairgy (USA)

Green Energy Rehab (USA)

ATEL Tech (USA)

HyperSalon (Pakistan)

Early Intervention Systems (USA)

Majelco Medical (USA)

Gurz (USA)

M.E.D Energy (Sweden)

Middlespot (USA)

Scalex (USA)

Lalita (USA)

Alienbeing (USA)

IWROBOTX Software Co. (Turkey)

Adventure Headquarters (USA)

Cenes Group (USA)

Feel VR (USA)

Waleteros (USA)

Day Of The Dead Coffee (USA)

Indiez (USA)

JOZU for WOMEN (USA)

Gravity Care (USA)

Bon Harvest (USA)

Trainermade (USA)

Menelec (USA)

OpenHand (India)

Newchip’s Accelerator is revolutionizing the startup accelerator and fundraising industry. Its programs accept new applicants on a rolling basis.

About Newchip Accelerator:

The Newchip Accelerator is an immersive, equity-free, online accelerator program for Early Stage to Series A startups serious about scaling their businesses to the next level. Participants engage in a comprehensive curriculum of training, 1-1 mentor sessions, Masterminds, and live classes to prepare them to raise investment capital from Angels, VC’s, and the crowd.

To apply, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.

About Newchip:

Newchip connects new and experienced investors to business and real estate investment opportunities around the nation. Investors can start investing with as low as $100 and entrepreneurs can raise up to $50 million.

Follow Newchip on Linkedin, Facebook, and Twitter.

