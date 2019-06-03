UPDATE -- AMD to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that Ruth Cotter, senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Human Resources and Investor Relations, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference at 9:30 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 6, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations homepage: http://ir.amd.com .

A replay of the webcast can be accessed approximately four hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for 30 days after the conference.

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Sarah Youngbauer

AMD Communications

(512) 602-3028

sarah.youngbauer@amd.com

Jason Schmidt

AMD Investor Relations

408-749-6688

jason.schmidt@amd.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.