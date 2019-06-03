MedMira Announces AGM Results

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV: MIR) held its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 31, 2019 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Incumbent Director Mr. Hermes Chan was re-elected and Mr. Jianhe Mao and Mr. Steven Cummings were elected to the Board during the meeting. Dr. Shou-Ching Tang and Ms. Lili Zhao chose not to stand for re-election to the MedMira Board of Directors.



Mr. Jianhe Mao is the owner of Unipec, a consulting firm based in St. Gallen, Switzerland, focusing on assisting European companies enter the Chinese market, through operational restructuring and ownership and management optimization. Mr. Mao is also involved in several industrial projects and start-up ventures and serves on the boards of several European companies. He is regarded as a trusted expert in legal cases, corporate corruption, operational turnarounds, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Mao began his career as a project engineer and has gained experience in business development and real estate investment. He holds an M.E. from Ruhr University Bochum.

Mr. Steven Cummings is the Founder & President of Cambridge Financial Services, one of the leading full service accounting, tax, and business advisory firms in Nova Scotia. Under Mr. Cummings leadership, Cambridge Financial has earned an enviable reputation among businesses and industry for a commitment to high standards. Along with his leadership responsibilities at Cambridge Financial Services, Mr. Cummings was engaged as MedMira’s interim Chief Financial Officer in 2007. With more than 30 years of financial and entrepreneurial experience, Mr. Cummings is a frequent guest speaker on issues surrounding provincial taxation, taxation of seniors, and business ownership.

“Our new directors, Mr. Mao and Mr. Cummings, bring their specific areas of business and financial expertise to MedMira and the management team looks forward to welcoming and working with our new board members as we move the Company forward,” said Hermes Chan, Director and President & CEO, MedMira Inc. “The Company thanks Dr. Tang and Ms. Zhao for their service as directors.”

Shareholders also approved the appointment of ArsenaultBestCameronEllis as the Company’s auditors during the meeting.

About MedMira

MedMira is the developer and owner of Rapid Vertical Flow (RVF) Technologyä. The Company’s rapid test applications built on RVF Technology provide hospitals, labs, clinics and individuals with instant diagnosis for diseases such as HIV and hepatitis C in just three easy steps. The Company’s tests are sold under the Reveal, Multiplo and Miriad brands in global markets. MedMira’s corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada and the Company has a sales and customer service office located the United States. For more information visit www.medmira.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties and reflect the Company’s current expectation regarding future events including statements regarding possible approval and launch of new products, future growth, and new business opportunities. Actual events could materially differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, changing market conditions, successful and timely completion of clinical studies, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process, establishment of corporate alliances and other risks detailed from time to time in the company quarterly filings.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

MedMira Contacts:

Markus Meile, CFO

Tel: 902-450-1588

Email: m.meile@medmira.com

Andrea Young, Corporate Communications

Tel: 902-450-1588

Email: ayoung@medmira.com

