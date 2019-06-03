PUBLIC HEALTH LEADER, DR. MAUREEN M. GOODENOW, BROADWAY’S JERRY MITCHELL, FASHION DESIGNER RAUL PEÑARANDA, AND TRANS ADVOCATE LORENA BORJAS AMONG THOSE BEING FEATURED AT THE LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS 2019 CIELO GALA

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Latino Commission on AIDS will be celebrating its 24thannual Cielo Gala on Friday, June 7, at Cipriani Wall Street. Under the theme Designing a World Without AIDS, the event will recognize several individuals who continue to work to fight against HIV and AIDS. Among those being honored areJerry Mitchell, theatre director and choreographer of Broadway hit shows such as Kinky Boots, On Your Feet! and Pretty Woman-The Musicalwith the Compañero Award; Dr. Maureen M. Goodenow, Ph.D.,National Institutes of Health (NIH) Associate Director for AIDS Research and Director of the Office of AIDS Research (OAR) with theEsperanza Award;andLorena Borjas, well-known transgender advocate and Founder & CEO of Colectivo Intercultural Transgrediendo with the Fuerza Award in honor of ground-breaking activist Sylvia Rivera.



“The Commission is proud to recognize organizations and individuals who have committed themselves toresponding to the changing needs of people living with HIV and AIDS and to the health needs of our community,” stated Guillermo Chacón, president of the Latino Commission on AIDS. “We continue to innovate and implement education, prevention, and culturally relevant initiatives to meet those needs in hopes of reaching our goal of Designing a World Without AIDS.”



Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has been inducted as the newest Madrina (Godmother)of the Latino Commission on AIDS. Victor Florencio, also known as El Niño Prodigio on Univision will be inducted as the newest Padrino (Godfather). In their roles as Madrina and Padrino, Gray and Florenciowill serve as ambassadors of the Commission, lending their voices over the next year during appearances at organizational events and via social media to educate and promote HIV and AIDS awareness and prevention within the Latino community throughout the U.S.



Fashion designer Raul Peñaranda, along with the legendary House of Xtravaganza, will be presenting pieces from Peñaranda’s collection including ready-to-wear designs with a refined and sophisticated, yet sexy and playful look. Choreographer MariaTorres will present a theatrical tribute to Stonewall, and three-time Grammy-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra led by Oscar Hernandezwill provide live entertainment during the event. Acclaimed talent DJ Justin Dawsonwillplay tracks into the night.



Also included in the evening’s activities isa silent auction featuring premium luxury items, travel excursions, gourmet restaurants, sports memorabilia, and more. For those not able to support the Commission by attending the event, bidding is available online at: http://www.cielolatino.org/auctionand is a wonderful way to join in this worthy cause.



For the past 24 years, the Latino Commission on AIDS has gathered artists, musicians, fashion designers, the business community, public officials, and key leaders in health care to raise funds for programs and services to reduce the stigma and to improve the future of those living with, and affected by HIV and AIDS. The 2019 Cielo Gala will raise funds to create and promote HIV and AIDS service programs and initiatives aimed at increasing awareness, prevention, and treatment education, as well as Trans-led HIV/AIDS initiatives.



Tickets are still available. For more information, please visit: www.cielolatino.org

About the Latino Commission on AIDS

The Latino Commission on AIDS (Commission) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1990 dedicated to meet the health challenges and address the impact of HIV/AIDS, viral Hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the Hispanic/Latinx community. The Commission is the leading organization coordinating National Hispanic Hepatitis Awareness Day (May 15), National Latino AIDS Awareness Day (October 15), Latinos in the South, and other prevention, research, capacity building, and advocacy programs across the United States and its territories. The Latino Commission is also the founder of the Hispanic Health Network, dedicated to eliminating health d

