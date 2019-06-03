MULTIMEDIA UPDATE -- Virtas Partners Expands to New Office in Chicago’s Loop

CHICAGO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtas Partners announces it has moved its headquarters location in Chicago to 205 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 2600, as the firm continues to grow. Virtas Partners is a trusted advisory firm with a mission to culturally transform the consulting industry. The firm partners with clients to drive success in their most critical transitions, including carve-outs, IPOs, divestitures, capital placements and restructurings.



/EIN News/ -- “The new location on Michigan Ave just north of Millennium Park gives us an ideal space to bring together our growing number of Chicago-based people,” said Virtas co-founder and Managing Partner Neal McNamara. “Our uniquely collaborative and supportive culture is a true point of differentiation for Virtas Partners as we look to continue to attract, nurture and grow top talent. It was imperative to expand into a larger office to bring us together as our national team continues to grow.”

Already this year, Virtas Partners has announced new offices in Atlanta and in the New York Metro area.

“We are growing our firm to serve our expanding client base, while being careful to continue to stay true to our culture,” said Virtas co-founder and Managing Partner Timothy P. Czmiel. “Neal and I founded the firm to create a team that would come together to build a culture and a firm that would enable us to accomplish more than we ever could on our own, or in our previous roles. This vision is providing a growth engine both to attract new talent as well as additional clients who are beginning to hear about our firm and what we are accomplishing with our team and our clients.”

Virtas Partners currently has open career opportunities for motivated individuals in each of its three offices: Chicago, Atlanta and New York Metro. See our Careers page for more information.

Virtas Partners is an advisory firm preparing companies for their most critical transitions:

Carve-outs | Divestitures | IPOs

Capital Structuring | Placements

Financial Advisory | Interim Management

Virtas Partners: Trusted. Proven. Our team aligned for your success. www.virtaspartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aed2b211-813b-4184-918d-721c818a996e

Media Contact: Jon Harmon jharmon@virtaspartners.com (630) 815-6586



