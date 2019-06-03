The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend

BOSTON, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: HYB) announced today that it will pay a dividend of $.055 per share on the company’s common stock on June 28, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2019. The ex-dividend date will be June 13th.



The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund’s website at www.newamerica-hyb.com .

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of March 31, 2019, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.1 trillion of assets, including approximately $17.6 billion of “high yield” investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:

Ellen E. Terry, President

Telephone: 617-263-6400

www.newamerica-hyb.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.