OPEN MINDS Releases Updated Suite Of New Hampshire Medicaid Market Intelligence Resources

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has released an updated suite of Medicaid market intelligence resources on the state of New Hampshire. The resources include analysis of the New Hampshire’s Medicaid system, Medicaid managed care vendor contracts, and additional state-specific information.

New Hampshire operates two Medicaid managed care programs:

Medicaid Care Management (MCM) – This program delivers physical and behavioral health and pharmacy benefits to children, parent/caretaker relatives, and the aged, blind, and disabled population. The MCM program contracts with two statewide health plans. Individuals have a choice of health plans: New Hampshire Healthy Families – Cenpatico Well Sense Health Plan – Beacon

Note: The state is in the process of reprocuring the MCM health plans, with a planned start date of July 1, 2019.

Granite Advantage – This program replaced the New Hampshire Health Protection Program (NHHPP) program for the Medicaid expansion population on January 1, 2019. Under the new program, the Medicaid expansion population will receive coverage through the Medicaid Care Management health plans and will be required to complete community engagement requirements. Ambetter Anthem Harvard Pilgrim of New England

Note: The Granite Advantage program adds community engagement requirements.

Members must have 100 hours of qualifying activities each month, including employment, education, vocational and job skills training, job search activity, volunteer service, addiction disorder treatment, and activities for work requirements in other programs—such as SNAP and TANF.

If community engagement hours are not met for two consecutive months, it will lead to a suspension in coverage, which will be reinstated after hours are met.

If an individual does not meet their hours requirement, they will have the opportunity to “cure” to maintain coverage by submitting additional hours the next

