National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- Lincoln, Nebraska, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 (nineteen cents) per share payable Monday, July 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, June 28, 2019.

For more than 38 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of the patient and employee experience while also increasing patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations in the United States and Canada. The Company’s solutions enable its clients to understand the voice of the customer with greater clarity, immediacy and depth.

