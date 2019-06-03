Adamas to Present at Upcoming JMP Investor Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company pioneering time-dependent medicines for central nervous system disorders, today announced that Gregory T. Went, Ph.D., the Company’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following investor conference:



The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (11:00 a.m. PDT)

The presentation will be webcast live from the investor relations section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations . An archived version of the webcast will be available via replay for 30 days following the presentations.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adamas’ goal is to create and commercialize a new generation of medicines intended to lessen the burden of chronic neurologic diseases on patients, caregivers and society using its deep understanding of time-dependent biology. The company is focused on the commercial launch of GOCOVRI™ (amantadine) extended release capsules (previously ADS-5102), the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. The Company also continues to deliver on its pipeline of differentiated investigational programs. Those programs include: ADS-5102 in development for the treatment of multiple sclerosis walking impairment; and ADS-4101, a high-dose, modified release lacosamide in development for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. For more information about Adamas and its unique approach to developing medicines based on time-dependent biology, please visit www.adamaspharma.com .

Contact:

Investors:

Peter Vozzo

Westwicke Partners

443-213-0505

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Media:

Sarah Mathieson

Vice President of Corporate Communications

510-450-3528

smathieson@adamaspharma.com

