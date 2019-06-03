There were 580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,119 in the last 365 days.

Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its series 25 Preference Shares

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM, Euronext: BAMA) (“Brookfield”) today announced that it has determined the quarterly dividend on its floating rate Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 25 (“Series 25 Shares”) (TSX: BAM.PR.S).

The dividend on the Series 25 Shares is paid at an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 2.30% over the annual yield on three-month Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend rate in respect of the July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 dividend period will be 1.00494% (3.987% on an annualized basis) and the dividend, if declared, for such dividend period will be $0.251235 per share, payable on September 30, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with over US$365 billion in assets under management. The company has a 120-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact: 

Communications & Media
Claire Holland
Vice President, Branding &
Communications
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: Claire.holland@brookfield.com 		Investor Relations:
Linda Northwood
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: Linda.northwood@brookfield.com

