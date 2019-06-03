Ferroglobe Reports First Quarter Results of 2019

Sales of $456.8 million; Net Loss of $(28.6) million; Adjusted EBITDA of $11.8 million

Q1 sales of $456.8 million, compared to $603.5 million in Q4 2018 and $560.7 million in Q1 2018

Q1 net loss of $(28.6) million compared to a net loss of $(74.2) million in Q4 2018 and a net profit of $35.6 million in Q1 2018

Q1 adjusted net loss attributable to parent of $(22.3) million compared to a net profit of $4.9 million in Q4 2018 and a net profit of $33.3 million in Q1 2018

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $11.8 million compared to $32.1 million in Q4 2018 and $89.6 million in Q1 2018

Net debt at $419.7 million as of March 31, 2019, compared to $428.7 million at the end of the prior quarter

Cash position stable at $216.6 million. Total liquidity of $285.2 million.

On June 2, 2019, Ferroglobe entered into a definitive agreement to sell the hydro-electric operations of its non-core energy segment in Spain, together with the associated Cee-Dumbría factory (which will be subject to a tolling agreement between Ferroglobe and the factory´s owner), for estimated gross cash proceeds of €170 million (approximately $190 million)

LONDON, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), the world’s leading producer of silicon metal, and a leading silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys producer, today announced results for the first quarter of 2019.

“Our Q1 results reflect a significant market downturn continuing into 2019. We have reacted swiftly, maintaining our cash position at $217 million, reducing our net debt and reaching a final agreement to divest non-core assets for $190 million,” said Pedro Larrea, CEO of Ferroglobe. “We continue to focus on deleveraging the company, with a target of reaching a net debt level below $200 million, and we have made significant progress in replacing our current RCF with a structure that eliminates leverage-based financial covenants.”

Earnings Highlights

In Q1 2019, Ferroglobe posted a net loss of $(28.6) million, or $(0.16) per share on a fully diluted basis. On an adjusted basis, Q1 2019 net loss was $(22.3) million, or $(0.13) per share on a fully diluted basis.

Q1 2019 reported EBITDA was $11.8 million, up from $(33.6) million in the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Q1 2019 EBITDA was $11.8 million, down 63.2% from Q4 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $32.1 million. The Company reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.6% for Q1 2019, compared to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.3% for Q4 2018.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended $,000 (unaudited) March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 Revenue $ 456,790 $ 603,519 $ 560,704 $ 2,274,038 Net (loss) profit $ (28,554 ) $ (74,155 ) $ 35,614 $ 24,573 Diluted EPS $ (0.16 ) $ (0.35 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.25 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to the parent $ (22,251 ) $ 4,876 $ 33,296 $ 63,932 Adjusted diluted EPS $ (0.13 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.19 $ 0.36 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,790 $ 32,089 $ 89,604 $ 253,031 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.6 % 5.3 % 16.0 % 11.1 %

/EIN News/ -- “The challenging environment that began in the second half of last year continued into Q1, resulting in a decline in revenues and earnings. Our focus on cash generation and strengthening our balance sheet during this period has improved our ability to successfully manage through this cyclical industry downturn,” said Mr. Larrea.



“The impact of production cuts, announced by ourselves and other producers, has been offset by a significant decline in demand across most of our end markets,” Mr. Larrea added. “We are cautiously optimistic that the markets will begin to improve toward the end of the year as higher cost producers continue to take capacity off-line.”

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash provided by operations during Q1 2019 was $8.7 million, with working capital decreasing by $5.0 million. Net debt was $419.7 million as of March 31, 2019, down from $428.7 million as of December 31, 2018.

“The change in market sentiment highlights our priority of de-risking the balance sheet. Continuing in this effort, we are currently pursuing a refinancing of our revolving credit facility in order to remove leverage-based financial covenants, which in tandem with a quarter end cash balance of $216.6 million will provide the Company significant liquidity to endure this cyclical downturn,” commented Phil Murnane, CFO of Ferroglobe. “While our balance sheet is well positioned to see us through the downturn, we are evaluating further capacity curtailments, implementing a new cost cutting plan, and accelerating our cash generating initiatives.”

Sale of FerroAtlántica, S.A.U., with its ten hydroelectric facilities and associated ferroalloys plant

On June 2, 2019 Ferroglobe entered into a definitive agreement to sell the hydro-electric operations of its non-core energy segment in Spain, together with the Cee-Dumbría ferroalloys factory, for estimated gross cash proceeds of €170 million (approximately $190 million). Further details on this transaction appear in a separate press release issued concurrently herewith.

Other recent developments

Ferroglobe is making progress in pursuing financing alternatives and other opportunities to improve its capital structure. The terms, timing and structure of such transaction(s) will depend on market conditions and ongoing discussions in the coming weeks, but the proposed structure would involve a first-lien senior secured term loan secured by U.S. PP&E of up to $125 million and an asset backed loan secured by North American accounts receivable and inventories of up to $140 million. There can be no assurance that any transaction will be consummated, but the Company expects such refinancing to close during the month of June.

“The announced divestiture and the anticipated refinancing of our credit facility will strengthen our balance sheet, resulting in a pro-forma net debt level of around $235 million and significantly improving the Company’s ability to manage through any cyclical downturn,” said Mr. Larrea. “Nevertheless, we continue to focus on deleveraging the company, with a goal of reaching a net debt level below $200 million.”

Discussion of First Quarter 2019 Results

Sales

Sales for Q1 2019 of $456.8 million were 18.5% lower when compared to sales of $560.7 million for Q1 2018. Total shipments were up 3.6% and the average selling price was down 21.9% versus Q1 2018. Sales for Q1 2019 of $456.8 million were down 24.3% when compared to $603.5 million for Q4 2018. For Q1 2019, total shipments were down 23.1% and the average selling price was down 2.0% compared with Q4 2018.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change March 31, 2018 Change December 31, 2018 Shipments in metric tons: Silicon Metal 62,269 93,364 -33.3 % 91,615 -32.0 % 352,578 Silicon-based Alloys 81,801 81,197 0.7 % 76,328 7.2 % 311,703 Manganese-based Alloys 103,669 147,445 -29.7 % 71,176 45.7 % 424,358 Total shipments* 247,739 322,006 -23.1 % 239,119 3.6 % 1,088,639 Average selling price ($/MT): Silicon Metal $ 2,358 $ 2,429 -2.9 % $ 2,762 -14.6 % $ 2,647 Silicon-based Alloys $ 1,669 $ 1,719 -2.9 % $ 1,956 -14.7 % $ 1,845 Manganese-based Alloys $ 1,172 $ 1,158 1.2 % $ 1,375 -14.8 % $ 1,244 Total* $ 1,634 $ 1,668 -2.0 % $ 2,092 -21.9 % $ 1,870 Average selling price ($/lb.): Silicon Metal $ 1.07 $ 1.10 -2.9 % $ 1.25 -14.6 % $ 1.20 Silicon-based Alloys $ 0.76 $ 0.78 -2.9 % $ 0.89 -14.7 % $ 0.84 Manganese-based Alloys $ 0.53 $ 0.53 1.2 % $ 0.62 -14.8 % $ 0.56 Total* $ 0.74 $ 0.76 -2.0 % $ 0.95 -21.9 % $ 0.85 * Excludes by-products and other

Sales Prices & Volumes By Product



During Q1 2019, average selling prices decreased by 2.0% for total products as compared to Q4 2018. Q1 average selling prices of silicon metal decreased 2.9%, silicon-based alloys decreased 2.9%, and manganese-based alloys increased 1.2%. During Q1 2019, sales volumes decreased by 23.1% as compared to Q4 2018. Q1 sales volumes of silicon metal decreased 33.3%, silicon-based alloys increased 0.7%, and manganese-based alloys decreased 29.7% as compared to Q4 2018.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales was $329.5 million in Q1 2019, a decrease from $448.3 million in Q4 2018. Cost of sales as a percentage of sales decreased to 72.1% in Q1 2019 from 74.3% for Q4 2018.

Staff Costs

Staff costs was $74.8 million in Q1 2019, a decrease from $81.2 million in Q4 2018, primarily due to the reduction of wages as a result of the idling of Niagara Falls, New York and Selma, Alabama plants.

Operating Loss

Operating loss was $(20.3) million in Q1 2019 compared to an operating loss of $(63.6) million in Q4 2018. Q4 2018 operating loss included $58.9 million of impairment losses and a reduction of the bargain purchase gain relating to the acquisition of the manganese smelting assets at Dunkirk and Mo i Rana of $4.5 million.

Net Loss Attributable to the Parent

In Q1 2019, net loss attributable to the Parent was $(26.8) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the Parent of $(59.2) million, or ($0.35) per diluted share in Q4 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA

In Q1 2019, adjusted EBITDA was $11.8 million, or 2.6% of sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $32.1 million, or 5.3% of sales in Q4 2018.

Conference Call

Ferroglobe management will review the first quarter results of 2019 during a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 4, 2019.

The dial-in number for participants in the United States is 877‑293‑5491 (conference ID 2180878). International callers should dial +1 914‑495‑8526 (conference ID 2180878). Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast available at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3578ay6h.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and other ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit per ordinary share, and adjusted profit are non-IFRS financial metrics that, we believe, are pertinent measures of Ferroglobe’s success. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Gaurav Mehta

EVP – Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 Sales $ 456,790 $ 603,519 $ 560,704 $ 2,274,038 Cost of sales (329,492 ) (448,333 ) (320,678 ) (1,447,354 ) Other operating income 14,083 25,039 6,786 46,037 Staff costs (74,757 ) (81,230 ) (82,423 ) (341,064 ) Other operating expense (54,297 ) (73,160 ) (70,862 ) (283,930 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs (32,077 ) (30,062 ) (28,016 ) (119,137 ) Bargain purchase gain — (4,491 ) — 40,142 Impairment losses (140 ) (58,919 ) — (58,919 ) Other (loss) gain (397 ) 4,005 (37 ) 6,941 Operating (loss) profit (20,287 ) (63,632 ) 65,474 116,754 Net finance expense (14,756 ) (15,128 ) (13,156 ) (56,648 ) Financial derivatives gain (loss) 1,264 1,383 (1,765 ) 2,838 Exchange differences (1,479 ) (3,086 ) 729 (14,136 ) (Loss) profit before tax (35,258 ) (80,463 ) 51,282 48,808 Income tax benefit (expense) 6,704 6,308 (15,668 ) (24,235 ) (Loss) profit for the period (28,554 ) (74,155 ) 35,614 24,573 Loss attributable to non-controlling interest 1,724 14,943 1,066 19,088 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (26,830 ) $ (59,212 ) $ 36,680 $ 43,661 EBITDA $ 11,790 $ (33,570 ) $ 93,490 $ 235,891 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,790 $ 32,089 $ 89,604 $ 253,031 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 170,183 170,183 171,977 171,406 Diluted 170,183 170,183 172,215 171,530 (Loss) profit per ordinary share Basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.35 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.25 Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.35 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.25

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (in thousands of U.S. dollars) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill $ 203,472 $ 202,848 $ 204,537 Other intangible assets 69,399 51,822 61,774 Property, plant and equipment 890,436 888,862 980,101 Non-current financial assets 54,979 70,343 147,744 Deferred tax assets 7,135 14,589 6,581 Non-current receivables from related parties 2,247 2,288 2,464 Other non-current assets 10,435 10,486 32,125 Total non-current assets 1,238,103 1,241,238 1,435,326 Current assets Inventories 451,753 456,970 493,108 Trade and other receivables 127,992 155,996 142,641 Current receivables from related parties 6,556 14,226 8,841 Current income tax assets 26,855 27,404 6,524 Current financial assets 2,191 2,523 897 Other current assets 13,721 8,813 16,095 Cash and cash equivalents 216,627 216,647 197,669 Total current assets 845,695 882,579 865,775 Total assets $ 2,083,798 $ 2,123,817 $ 2,301,101 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity $ 855,099 $ 884,372 $ 979,504 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 11,676 1,434 7,321 Provisions 76,613 75,787 82,957 Bank borrowings 131,366 132,821 71,242 Lease liabilities 66,992 53,472 68,101 Debt instruments 342,222 341,657 341,036 Other financial liabilities 27,109 32,788 58,288 Other non-current liabilities 25,080 25,030 64,457 Deferred tax liabilities 61,887 77,379 64,733 Total non-current liabilities 742,945 740,368 758,135 Current liabilities Provisions 47,619 40,570 30,162 Bank borrowings 19,100 8,191 850 Lease liabilities 20,616 12,999 13,478 Debt instruments 2,734 10,937 2,735 Other financial liabilities 51,618 52,524 91,243 Payables to related parties 12,199 11,128 10,671 Trade and other payables 228,649 256,823 298,438 Current income tax liabilities 4,369 2,335 5,889 Other current liabilities 98,850 103,570 109,996 Total current liabilities 485,754 499,077 563,462 Total equity and liabilities $ 2,083,798 $ 2,123,817 $ 2,301,101

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: (Loss) profit for the period $ (28,554 ) $ (74,155 ) $ 35,614 $ 24,573 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit

to net cash used by operating activities: Income tax (benefit) expense (6,704 ) (6,308 ) 15,668 24,235 Depreciation and amortization charges,

operating allowances and write-downs 32,077 30,062 28,016 119,137 Net finance expense 14,756 15,128 13,156 56,648 Financial derivatives (gain) loss (1,264 ) (1,383 ) 1,765 (2,838 ) Exchange differences 1,479 3,086 (729 ) 14,136 Impairment losses 140 58,919 — 58,919 Bargain purchase gain — 4,491 — (40,142 ) Share-based compensation 1,332 1,016 699 2,798 Other adjustments 397 (4,005 ) 37 (6,941 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Decrease (increase) in inventories 35 91,173 (107,481 ) (101,024 ) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 28,371 (12,261 ) (513 ) (25,807 ) (Decrease) increase in trade payables (22,967 ) 5,772 70,375 55,410 Other 9,787 6,509 (49,770 ) (25,901 ) Income taxes paid (1,680 ) (6,983 ) (9,982 ) (36,408 ) Interest paid (18,508 ) (4,360 ) (17,301 ) (43,018 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 8,697 106,701 (20,446 ) 73,777 Cash flows from investing activities: Interest and finance income received 390 843 79 3,833 Payments due to investments: Acquisition of subsidiary — — (20,379 ) (20,379 ) Other intangible assets (134 ) (240 ) (703 ) (3,313 ) Property, plant and equipment (13,448 ) (28,131 ) (22,531 ) (106,136 ) Disposals: Disposal of subsidiary — 20,533 — 20,533 Other non-current assets — — — 12,734 Other 1,759 — 4,010 6,853 Net cash used by investing activities (11,433 ) (6,995 ) (39,524 ) (85,875 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid — — — (20,642 ) Payment for debt issuance costs (705 ) (429 ) (4,476 ) (4,905 ) Repayment of other financial liabilities — — — (33,096 ) Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings: Borrowings 31,850 6,882 182,364 252,200 Payments (20,811 ) — (106,514 ) (106,514 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises — — — 240 Other amounts paid due to financing activities (5,708 ) (3,178 ) (2,987 ) (13,880 ) Payments to acquire or redeem own shares — (16,598 ) — (20,100 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 4,626 (13,323 ) 68,387 53,303 Total net cash flows for the period 1,890 86,383 8,417 41,205 Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents 216,647 131,671 184,472 184,472 Exchange differences on cash and

cash equivalents in foreign currencies (1,910 ) (1,407 ) 4,780 (9,030 ) Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 216,627 $ 216,647 $ 197,669 $ 216,647

Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):







Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (26,830 ) $ (59,212 ) $ 36,680 $ 43,661 Loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1,724 ) (14,943 ) (1,066 ) (19,088 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (6,704 ) (6,308 ) 15,668 24,235 Net finance expense 14,756 15,128 13,156 56,648 Financial derivatives (gain) loss (1,264 ) (1,383 ) 1,765 (2,838 ) Exchange differences 1,479 3,086 (729 ) 14,136 Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 32,077 30,062 28,016 119,137 EBITDA 11,790 (33,570 ) 93,490 235,891 Impairment — 65,300 — 65,300 Revaluation of biological assets — 7,615 — 7,615 Bargain purchase gain — 4,491 — (40,142 ) Gain on sale of hydro plant assets — (11,747 ) — (11,747 ) Share-based compensation — — (3,886 ) (3,886 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,790 $ 32,089 $ 89,604 $ 253,031

Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (26,830 ) $ (59,212 ) $ 36,680 $ 43,661 Tax rate adjustment 4,579 19,440 (742 ) 8,616 Impairment — 44,404 — 44,404 Revaluation of biological assets — 5,178 — 5,178 Bargain purchase gain — 3,054 — (27,297 ) Gain on sale of hydro plant assets — (7,988 ) — (7,988 ) Share-based compensation — — (2,642 ) (2,642 ) Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (22,251 ) $ 4,876 $ 33,296 $ 63,932

Adjusted diluted profit per share:

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 Diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.35 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.25 Tax rate adjustment 0.03 0.11 — 0.05 Impairment — 0.26 — 0.26 Revaluation of biological assets — 0.03 — 0.03 Bargain purchase gain — 0.02 — (0.16 ) Gain on sale of hydro plant assets — (0.05 ) — (0.05 ) Share-based compensation — — (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share $ (0.13 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.19 $ 0.36



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.