CarGurus to Host Investor Day

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global automotive marketplace, announced it will host an investor day in Cambridge, MA on June 11, 2019.



CarGurus will host a conference call and live webcast of the event at 9 AM Eastern Time on June 11, 2019. To access the conference call, dial (303) 248-0285 for the U.S. and enter access code 8097286. For Canada, dial (647) 722-6839 and enter access code 8097286. The webcast and associated presentation materials will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com .

Following the event, the webcast and associated presentation materials will be archived and available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com .

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the largest automotive shopping site in the U.S. by unique monthly visitors (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q1 2019, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Rodney Nelson

Head of Investor Relations, CarGurus

888-508-1190

investors@cargurus.com



