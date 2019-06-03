BBSI Announces Retirement of Greg Vaughn, COO of Corporate Operations

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions announced the upcoming retirement of Gregory Vaughn, chief operating officer of corporate operations, effective June 30, 2019.



“On behalf of the board of directors of BBSI, I would like to express our gratitude to Greg for his service to the Company over the past 22 years,” said Anthony Meeker, chairman of BBSI. “He has contributed tirelessly, and earned the trust and respect of the entire organization. We wish him well in his retirement.”

Vaughn joined BBSI in 1997 having started his career with McDonnell Douglass, and later Price Waterhouse Coopers. He became chief administrative officer in February of 2012, and in May of 2014 was named chief operating officer for corporate operations.

In addition to leading BBSI’s technology and corporate organization, he was instrumental in shaping the administrative backbone of the organization, supporting the Company’s thirty-fold growth during his tenure.

“Greg has been a valued leader, builder and teammate as we’ve navigated growth and change. We are grateful for his many contributions,” said Mike Elich, BBSI president and CEO. “As an executive team, we continually focus on succession planning at all levels of the organization and are well-positioned for Greg’s transition.”

BBSI’s executive leadership team, made up of Gerald Blotz, COO-field operations, Heather Gould, CSO, and Gary Kramer, CFO, will assume ownership of the responsibilities formerly held by Vaughn.

