Healthcare Staffing and Managed Service Provider CareerStaff Unlimited Consolidates Brands

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareerStaff Unlimited, a leader in the delivery of workforce solutions and staffing services for the healthcare industry, today announced that it has consolidated its travel, nursing, therapy, pharmacy and managed services brands under the primary brand of CareerStaff Unlimited. The Company has had a unified focus on healthcare staffing since its founding in 1989. CareerStaff connects talented healthcare professionals with travel, contract, and per diem positions at schools, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, prisons and pharmacies across the United States.



CareerStaff’s former brands included TravelCare USA, Therapists Unlimited, CareerStaff RX, and CareerStaff Managed Services, operating nationally; and ReadyNurse and ProCare One focused regionally on the Eastern US and Western US, respectively.

“CareerStaff’s divisional brands have served us well, building out our 30-year company history with strength and stability,” said Josh Bellus, Senior Vice President of CareerStaff. “Our decision to consolidate our brands has evolved from what we have determined to be the best move in the interest of our clients and clinicians. The unification of these brands under the CareerStaff brand creates a seamless and unified approach to connect talented healthcare professionals with the highest quality positions across the country. Greater options for candidates, jobs, settings, and locations is in everyone’s best interest. We are one company – now just with unparalleled choices unified under a single brand.”

If you are looking for a healthcare position or to fill your staffing needs please visit www.careerstaff.com .

About CareerStaff Unlimited, LLC:

CareerStaff Unlimited, LLC (“CareerStaff”) is a leader in the delivery of workforce solutions and staffing services for the healthcare industry. Our mission is to connect our clients with talented healthcare professionals ensuring the delivery of exceptional patient care. We serve our mission by leveraging a national network 25+ offices throughout the United States. CareerStaff’s services include travel and per diem employment opportunities for nurses, therapists and pharmacists. Additionally, CareerStaff provides Managed Service Programs to hundreds of healthcare facilities nationally. By offering unparalleled customer service, unique placement opportunities, top pay and benefits and employment that meets the lifestyle requirements of our clinicians, CareerStaff attracts high quality clinicians who transition well to new environments and rapidly assimilate into facility teams.

To learn more about CareerStaff Unlimited, LLC, visit www.careerstaff.com or contact Rebekah Naramore at 972-812-3211.

Media Contact:

Rebekah Naramore

Director of Marketing

972-812-3211

rebekah.naramore@careerstaff.com

