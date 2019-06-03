HealthiNation Wins 5 Telly Awards

The 40th Annual Telly Awards Honors Excellence in Video and Television Across All Screens

NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthiNation, a leading producer and publisher of consumer health videos, proudly announces the receipt of five (5) new Telly Awards by a panel of more than 200 industry council member judges. More than 12,000 entries were received this year from all 50 states and across five continents.



HealthiNation won awards in three distinct categories, highlighting the breadth of the HealthiNation content offering, with awards in the documentary category, the fitness, health and wellness category and the animation category.

In the Online Craft category, HealthiNation earned a Silver Telly Awards for the fully animated piece titled “Atrial Fibrillation, Explained In Less Than 2 Minutes.” https://videos2.healthination.com/what-is-afib/what-is-afib-1080p.mp4 Also earning a Silver Telly award for Individual Documentary is the video titled, “Climbing Beyond The Limits of Multiple Sclerosis: Meet Lori Schneider.” https://videos2.healthination.com/multiple-sclerosis-meet-lori-schneider/multiple-sclerosis-meet-lori-schneider-1080p.mp4 Another video earned Bronze in the Individual Documentary category: “Choosing A Bra After Breast Surgery: How To Pick The Right One” https://videos2.healthination.com/bras-by-breast-surgery-v2/bras-by-breast-surgery-v2-1080p.mp4 In the General: Fitness, Health and Wellness category, HealthiNation earned two more Bronze Telly Awards which were awarded for videos titled “Is It Normal To Never Be In The Mood For Sex” https://videos2.healthination.com/jennifer-wu-obgyn-low-libido/jennifer-wu-obgyn-low-libido-1080p.mp4 and “The Moment That Made Elyse Fox Break Her Silence on Depression. https://videos2.healthination.com/deafening-silence-of-depression/deafening-silence-of-depression-1080p.mp4

“Producing and publishing health videos to provide education, making sense of symptoms, seeking a diagnosis, getting proper treatment, and managing everyday life is at the core of what we do,” said Amy O’Connor, HealthiNation’s Editor-in-Chief. “Being recognized again this year by The Telly’s validates our team’s efforts and focus on quality.

Adds Michael O’Donnell, HealthiNation’s Chief Executive Officer, “HealthiNation continues to distinguish itself as the market leader in health video content, covering health topics affecting tens of millions of users to much smaller patient populations. We’re so proud of the entire production team for their relentless pursuit to produce compelling health videos that can improve lives.”

HealthiNation regularly receives industry recognition for its premium video storytelling in the health and wellness sphere, including a Daytime Emmy, Sunscreen Film Festival awards, Davey Awards, and fourteen previous Telly Awards. In addition to its health condition content, HealthiNation also regularly produces general wellness content around fitness, weight loss, nutrition, healthy recipes, and more at www.healthination.com

ABOUT HEALTHINATION: HealthiNation is a leading producer and provider of URAC-accredited, Emmy award-winning video content covering health conditions, nutrition, fitness, recipes, wellness, and lifestyle. Content can be found at www.healthination.com as well as on HealthiNation’s extended distribution network including Apple News, Roku, Verizon Media (formerly OATH), VideoElephant and tronc.

ABOUT THE TELLY AWARDS: Since 1979, The Telly Awards showcases the best work created across all screens. Telly Award winners represent the best work from some of the most respected publishers, production companies, advertising agencies, and television stations across the world.

