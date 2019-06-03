Ontario Pharmacists Association Announces Recipients of Lifetime Achievement and Pharmacist of the Year Awards

TORONTO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA) is pleased to announce that David Windross of Toronto is the recipient of the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award and John Girgis of Mississauga has been named Pharmacist of the Year. Both awards will be presented at Pharmacy Experience Pharmacie (PxP) 2019 – a joint conference hosted by OPA and the Canadian Pharmacists Association in Toronto from June 3-5, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- “We’re excited to announce the recipients of these two prestigious awards,” said Bill Wilson, Interim CEO of OPA. “After reviewing many nominations of deserving candidates, it was clear that both David and John have contributed to our profession in incredibly significant ways that deserve to be recognized. Their work as individuals have better positioned the pharmacy profession for success and we’re thrilled to acknowledge them in this way.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes the ongoing commitment of an OPA member to the practice of pharmacy and to the advancement of the Association. The recipient has 25+ years of membership and a recognized impact on the practice or profession of pharmacy. David Windross was nominated with extensive experience in the pharmacy field and an admirable track record of involvement in the industry, including holding several hospital pharmacy and pharmaceutical industry positions. Additionally, Windross has and continues to be an active member of pharmacy by sitting on various boards and committees and is a highly regarded speaker at schools of pharmacy, conferences, and continuing education programs across the country.

The Pharmacist of the Year Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated outstanding achievement in all areas of pharmacy practice, including considerations like recognized leadership, a commitment to continuing education, the implementation of new or expanded services within their practice, amongst others. John Girgis has opened six independent practices throughout his career and consistently integrates new innovations and technology into his patient care approach. He was the first independent pharmacist to install an IVR system and web refill capabilities for his clients. In 2011, he was also the first independent owner in Ontario to install a robot machine in his pharmacy, which enabled him and his team to focus on clinical services.

The awards ceremony, happening as part of the conference, will see six additional individuals recognized for their contributions to the pharmacy profession, with emphasis on practice niches including research, community service, patient impact and others.

The complete list of OPA’s 2019 Award Recipients is as follows:

Excellence in Research - John Papastergiou

Lifetime Achievement Award – David Windross

Outstanding New Practitioner – Cory Sydorenko

Patient Impact Award – Diane Meehan

Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Bowl of Hygeia – Michael Ibrahim

Pharmacist of the Year – John Girgis

Pharmacy Technician of the Year – Darlene Guindon

Student of Distinction – Naushin Hooda

OPA’s Annual Awards Ceremony recognizes and acknowledges the significant contributions that are being made by individuals in the pharmacy profession throughout Ontario. To find out more about the PxP2019 conference, please visit: http://www.cvent.com/events/pxp2019/event-summary-a8a0402a836c457ebb76fff369ba9346.aspx

About the Ontario Pharmacists Association

The Ontario Pharmacists Association is committed to evolving the pharmacy profession and advocating for excellence in practice and patient care. With more than 10,000 members, OPA is Canada’s largest advocacy organization, and professional development and drug information provider for pharmacy professionals across Ontario. By leveraging the unique expertise of pharmacy professionals, enabling them to practise to their fullest potential, and making them more accessible to patients, OPA is working to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare system. The pharmacy sector plays a strong role in Ontario with an economic impact of more than $6.3 billion across 4,500 pharmacies, employing 60,000 Ontarians.

