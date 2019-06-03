SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Metro Bank PLC (MBNKF) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Metro Bank PLC (“Metro Bank” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: MBNKF) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Metro Bank securities between March 6, 2018 and May 1, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mbnkf.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On May 1, 2019, Metro Bank disclosed that in January 2019, it uncovered an accounting error that resulted in “adverse sentiment” towards the Company amongst its customers. This error led to the loss of a “small number of large commercial and partnership customers.” The loss of these customers resulted in a drop in profits for the first quarter of 2019. On this news, Metro Bank shares fell over 16% on May 2, 2019.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Metro Bank misclassified the risk terms of many of its loans; (2) accordingly, Metro Bank failed to maintain sufficient capital; (3) this conduct would lead to investigations by the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority; (4) this conduct would also lead to the reduction of deposits at Metro Bank from larger commercial and partnership clients; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mbnkf or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Metro Bank you have until July 29, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

