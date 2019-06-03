Angola at Southern Africa police meeting

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 3 - Angola is taking part in the meeting of SADC Chiefs of Police Sub-Committee of Inter-State Defence and Security Committee and Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO), going from Monday in Lusaka, Zambia, the National Police announced in a press release.,

According to the source, the meeting is intended to prepare the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Organisation of the Southern African Police Chiefs (SARPCCO), also to be held in the Zambian, next Thursday June 6th.

The National Police also stress that the three-day meeting will review the implementation of decisions emerged from the previous meetings on fight against violent crimes, the proliferation of small fire arms, as well as the radicalism and extremism in the region.

The participants will also address the development of the regional strategy for the prevention and combat of crimes.

The event will also analyse the state of organisation of the Peacekeeping Forces in the Southern Region.

The 15th meeting of SARPCCO will approach the regional response to organised transnational crime as well as the sector’s policing capacity in Southern Africa.

The last working day is dedicated to the meeting of the police chiefs of the SADC Inter-State Defence and Security Committee, with Angola being represented by National Police Commander Chief Commissioner, Paulo de Almeida.

Zambia will hand over the SARPCCO sword of honor to Zimbabwe.

